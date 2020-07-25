The Stats Of Marc Marquez’s Crash Are Out And They Are Scary To Say The Least

The last weekend turned out to be an absolute banger and marked the return of MotoGP in our lives. The pandemic caused the MotoGP races to be either cancelled or postponed but the long and hard wait proved to be quite fruitful because of all the action we witnessed at the Jerez circuit. While Fabio Quartararo managed to grab his first GP win, the main focus was on Marc Marquez. The Spaniard had an eventful race at the Jerez circuit and became a part of a nasty crash which sent him straight to the hospital for surgery.

What exactly happened?

The Repsol Honda star was injured in a 150km/h high side in the closing stages of last Sunday’s Jerez season-opener, bringing a brutal end to what had been a brilliant recovery from 19th to 3rd.

What do the stats say?

Even though he has been, miraculously, declared fit for the upcoming race at Andalucia MotoGP, we can’t help but still wonder that how did the current MotoGP champion recover from such a major crash? The data published by MotoGP’s official twitter handle reinforces the fact that the crash was actually a pretty nasty one. The maximum impact of the crash had a 25.98g of force. That kind of impact has the potential to turn life-threatening, to say the least. The maximum impact occurred when his bike made contact with his right arm and suffered a fracture of the right humerus bone. Another stat which tells us how dangerous the crash was the tumbling duration which stood at 3.55 seconds.

And then he was declared fit for a shocking comeback

He underwent surgery to fix a broken humerus. Doctors had raised the worrying possibility of some paralysis of the radial nerve. Fortunately, surgeons reported that the radial nerve was ‘untouched and did not need intervention’. Just two days after undergoing surgery for a broken right arm, MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was deemed fit to try and attempt a shock comeback in this weekend’s Andalucia MotoGP. Then came the news that Marquez hadn’t given up on this weekend and he arrived back in the Jerez paddock on Thursday morning.

“Yesterday I arrived at the circuit after the operation in Barcelona and passed the medical test in the afternoon. It means I can ride, and after discussing with Honda we decided to start directly on Saturday,” said Marquez, whose fracture was plated during surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday. “I have slept quite well, I am obviously in some pain, but we have had physiotherapy sessions with my physio that have been quite good for me. With the team, we have set ourselves only one objective, which is to see our feelings tomorrow in FP3. Let’s see how the arm is and from there we will decide our next objective.” He added.

Marquez wasn’t the only rider who suffered from a crash. Suzuki’s Alex Rins dislocated his shoulder in qualifying and Crutchlow went through a surgery for a fracture to the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. Both the riders too will join the race this weekend.