MG Motor Announces The Launch Of Safety Fast Magazine

MG Motor India has announced that it will be launching the Award-Winning ‘Safety Fast’ magazine in India on 27th July 2020. First published in 1959, Safety Fast is the official magazine of the MG Car Club. The name is self-explanatory, ” Safety Fast ” describes the subject which the magazine is devoted to – speed with safety.

With the launch of the Safety Fast magazine, MG aims to highlight its glorious near 100-year history. In addition, MG has also shared a few snippets from the upcoming July edition of the magazine.

How the slogan- ‘Safety Fast’ came into being?

The slogan ‘Safety Fast!’ was the brainchild of Ted Colegrove, MG Car Company publicity manager in the 1920s. In 1929, Ted was driving through Oxford late in November. He came up behind a bus, which had a large triangular sign painted on its back with the words ‘Safety First!’ running through it; this was to show that it was fitted with brakes on all four wheels – a new innovation then, and that it could stop quicker.

Ted thought it would be a great slogan if altered to read ‘Safety Fast’. Back at the Abingdon works, Cecil Kimber, the father of MG, was sitting at his desk with an advert featuring the current slogan ‘Faster than Most’. Someone had added the word bicycles to it mischievously. It now reads ‘Faster than most bicycles’. Kimber was livid and saw that ‘Safety Fast!’ could not be tampered with. He instructed Ted Colegrove to go ahead and use it. Since then, the MG Car Company used the ‘Safety Fast!’ slogan in a lot of their advertising.

Therefore, in two words, Safety Fast accurately described the subject which the magazine was and still is devoted to– the speed with safety. It is also correct and stands true today after nine decades of the Octagon’s existence for the brand. MG has always claimed that the safety of its passengers is of paramount importance.

Also READ: Hyundai Kona Gets A Special ‘Night Edition’

The magazine will be published monthly and will be available for download for free, for all automotive enthusiasts and classic car aficionados on the 27th of every month in a PDF form. The British automaker recently launched the six-seater version of the Hector- the Hector Plus at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh(ex-showroom). The company’s next big launch will be the full-size SUV named Gloster which is expected to hit markets by the end of this year.