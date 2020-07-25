Genuine Accessories From Royal Enfield To Make Your Solo Trip Memorable

Group rides come with their own set of risks now, with the pandemic lurking around the corner. We have been locked in our homes for quite a few months and now that travel restrictions are being lifted in a phased manner, the window of venturing on a long ride on your motorcycle is opening gradually. For the travelling souls who live and breathe adventure tours and long road trips, social distancing has shackled the possibility of group rides and excursions. While you long for the feeling of comradery through the wide empty roads and twisting country lanes, this may just be the best time for a solo tour with your cruiser.

But what is it that you need to enjoy a comfortable ride through the scenic routes of nearby landscapes? Here are 5 must-have GMA (Genuine Motorcycle Accessories) parts from Royal Enfield that will reassure a memorable solo trip.

The Robust Air Fly Engine Guard

Safety comes first when planning an excursion. The Air fly engine guard gives your motorcycle a distinct look while adding a layer of protection. It is engineered to fit and provides a grand touring appeal while adding utility. With the Royal Enfield branding on the upright tubes, the engine guard is essential for rides through difficult terrains and challenging landscapes.

The Rugged Military Pannier

Excursions, especially solo tours, require adequate supplies. Ideal for short getaways, this water-resistant waxed canvas bag is heavy-duty but easy to mount and remove with quick-release straps. Available in black and olive, not only does it add a distinct hipster look, it is the perfect touring add-on with ample storage.

Cool Machined Bar End Finisher Kit

Solo riding can be pretty daunting. The terrains are not always comfortable. The finishing kit is thus a great essential to simply raise the endurance of your machine. Give your motorcycle the cool contemporary touch with the classic Machine Bar End Finisher Kit. Anodized for durability, these finishers come with laser-etched Royal Enfield branding for style.

The Legacy Number Board

In 1948, riding a Bullet 350, Royal Enfield won the International Six Day Trial, a famed motorcycle endurance tournament. Jazz up your motorcycle and flaunt the legacy of Enfield with this number board that proudly displays the number 48. This black injection moulded board fits to the left-hand side of the motorcycle.

The Protective Fork Gaiter Kit

Give your ride a cool retro look with the Fork Gaiter Kit, specifically designed for the Interceptor and Continental GT. This protective kit guards the fork stanchions from stones and debris making it functional while also keeping it aesthetically bold as you cruise through toughest of terrains.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was recently spied again with a host of new accessories and that goes on to show that Royal Enfield is laying a strong emphasis on its own lineup of accessories. Their new Meteor moniker will likely replace the Thunderbird 350 and while it should have been launched by now, the pandemic has slowed things down considerably, including product development and new launches.