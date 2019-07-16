The Skoda Rapid Gets A New Entry Level Variant, Priced At INR 6.99 Lakh

Leading premium car manufacturer, Škoda has a number of cars on sale in the Indian market. The Rapid sedan marks the entry point in this luxurious car brand. The company has launched a new entry-level variant of their Rapid sedan, making it further affordable for Indian customers. The new Rapid Rider is a limited edition model which has been priced at INR 6.99 Lakh, ex-showroom, India. This car comes in with two colour options – Candy White and Carbon Steel. The Rapid Rider edition comes with a number of additional touches, distinguishing it from the regular Rapid, read ahead to know more.

The exterior of the car gets a number of black elements, like the side foils, B-pillars, etc. Moreover, the signature Škoda grille upfront is blacked out as well. The interior of the car comes with an all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery. Moreover, Rapid inscribed scuff plates complete the package. Safety too has been a high priority and the Rider edition comes with Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobilizer. All these safety aids come as standard with the car.

The exterior gets blacked-out elements

Under the bonnet of the Rapid Rider edition, Škoda offers a 1.6-litre multipoint injection petrol engine. With 16 valves dual over-head camshaft, it delivers 105 PS (77kW) of power and a peak torque output of 153Nm. Married with a five speed manual gearbox, the car returns 15.41 km for every litre of petrol consumed. Moreover, the car will also come with ŠKODA Shield Plus. This will give the customer complete peace of mind by incorporating motor insurance, 24 x 7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty. Commenting on the introduction of the new Škoda Rapid Rider, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Škoda Auto India said, “The Rapid Rider offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.”