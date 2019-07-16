BMW Motorrad Mumbai Is Offering Discounts On Demo Bikes

This monsoon season, premium motorcycle dealerships have been pouring down attractive deals. Regular readers would recall us reporting about the offers of Triumph and Harley Davidson dealerships who are selling their demo bikes with attractive discounts. The next brand to join this party is BMW Motorrad. The Mumbai dealership of this German bike manufacturer too is offering mouth-watering deals on their demo motorcycles. The dealer posted this offer on their Instagram account showcasing the bikes and the discounts applicable to them. Moreover, the dealer also mentions the down payment of the motorcycles along with EMI costs of the various bikes for 5 years.

Apart from the two S1000RRs on offer, all bikes are manufactured in the year of 2018. The 2 superbikes are manufactured in 2017. Have a look at the pictures to see the models available. The minimum discount, offered in the 2018 F750 GS motorcycle is INR 2,88,378. The maximum discount is offered with the 2017 S1000 RR which is INR 5,63,000. Moreover, these demo bikes have not been registered yet, implying if you were to buy them today, you would be the first register owner of the bike. It seems like the dealers are taking this step to get rid of their old stock of BS-IV compliant motorcycles, before making way for the new BS-VI compliant models.

This German bike manufacturer recently launched the next generation S1000RR. The next-generation model comes with a number of changes, making it yet a better machine for the track. It draws power from a newly developed 999cc, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower, improving both, the handling and the ergonomics efficiently. This engine develops 207 HP at 13,500 rpm, allowing the bike to accelerate to triple digits speeds in a matter of few seconds. With this much power, electronic aids like ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function as standard. The bike comes with a price tag of INR 18,50,000 for the standard variant, INR 20,95,000 for the Pro model and INR 22,95,000 for the Pro M sport variant. To know more about this insane machine, do have a look at in-depth video review linked below.