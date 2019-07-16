Specifications Of The Harley Davidson LiveWire Have Finally Been Revealed

Harley Davidson’s latest performance cruiser is an all-electric bike, called LiveWire. This bike is capable of rapid acceleration with just a slight twist of the throttle, that includes no clutching or gear shifting. With an optimized centre of gravity, a rigid aluminium frame and premium adjustable suspension components, the LiveWire motorcycle is able to provide dynamic balance and handling at high speeds. The bike can go up to 235 kilometres on a single charge and has an electronically limited top speed of around 153 kmph. If launched in India, the bike is expected to be priced anywhere around INR 20-22 lakhs.

The LiveWire model is the first in a broad portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish Harley Davidson as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles. This motorcycle is currently on sale in the United States, Canada and most European countries where Harley Davidson conducts business, while the other global markets such as South-east Asia will be getting this vehicle by late 2020 or early 2021.

Talking about the performance of the bike, the instant torque provided by the all-electric powertrain can propel the bike from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds and from 100 to 129 kmph in about 1.9 seconds. The high-voltage battery provides a total range of 235 kms in the city or about 150 kms of combined stop-and-go, while the highway range is 158 kms. The DC Fast Charge (DCFC) technology charges the battery from 0-80% in about 40 minutes and 0-100% in around 60 minutes.

The LiveWire motorcycle is specifically designed to deliver nimble, agile handling for confident control on urban streets and a thrilling ride on curving backroads. The centre of gravity has been optimized to enhance traction, braking, and cornering performance. The Premium high-performance SHOWA BFRC (Balanced Free Rear Cushion-lite) mono-shock rear suspension is fully adjustable and designed to deliver a comfortable ride and precise handling. While the Brembo Monoblock front brake callipers grip dual 300 mm-diameter rotors and deliver outstanding braking power with a crisp feel for a confident and safe ride. The bike also gets Michelin Scorcher Sport tires (180mm rear and 120mm front widths) which are designed specifically to enhance the handling performance. Apart from black, the LiveWire is also available in two exclusive colours: Yellow Fuse, and Orange Fuse.