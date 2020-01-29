Eight Unique Features Of The Upcoming Audi A8L Sedan

After launching the flagship Q8 SUV, Audi India is gearing up to introduce their flagship sedan. The Audi A8L will be launched in India on the 3rd of February and here are eight features which are unique to the all-new luxury sedan.

Mild-hybrid technology with V6 Petrol

The new Audi A8 L will be launched in the Indian market with a V6 3.0 TFSI motor. It cranks out 449 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is also equipped with mild-hybrid technology: a belt alternator starter (BAS) and a lithium-ion battery with 10 Ah electrical capacity. A PSM motor with a peak output of 100 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm serves as the electric drive. It is integrated together with the clutch in the eight-gear Tiptronic, which transmits the power to all four wheels via the Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system. The system allows the sedan to coast at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h with the engine off. As a result, the vehicle can then travel with zero emissions for up to 40 seconds.

New design

The exterior design of the Audi A8 L is graced with an upright Singleframe grille, a flowing and muscular body design and the rear with its full-length light strip. It is 5.3 meters long, 1.95 meters wide and 1.49 meters tall.

All-wheel steering

The Audi A8L will be offered dynamic all-wheel steering. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the direction of the front wheels to enhance lane changes and at lower speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction. This helps in reduction of the turning radius of the Audi A8L, thereby making it easy to pilot in the city and crowded parking spots.

Air Quality Package

The new Audi A8 L is equipped with an air quality package with two ionizers which charge the air molecules electrically with negative ions. These anions attract dust particles so that they form mini clusters that fall to the floor and so are not inhaled. The combination filter in the four-zone automatic air conditioning binds a majority of the gases and particulates. It also renders allergens and microorganisms harmless. Also, a fragrance system provides for a subtle, pleasant smell by adding slight amounts of an olfactory agent to the airflow from the air conditioning system. The instrument panel conceals two vials of highly concentrated oil, evoking a hint of summer and winter fragrances. The fragrances are stable even in extreme heat or cold, and are entirely safe for people, animals and materials.

New MMI Touch Response System

The new A8 L ditches the rotary/push-button control and touchpad of its predecessor and introduces the brand’s new touch response system. At the centre of the instrument panel is a 25.65 cms (10.1 inches) touchscreen display which, when off, blends almost invisibly into the high-gloss black surround. When the system is started, the user interface appears and features new, concise graphics. The menu structure is intuitive and flat, as with a modern smartphone. Users can freely arrange icons according to their importance.

Rich Interiors

The interior of the A8 L resembles a lavish, spacious lounge. It has been deliberately reduced in form, and its architecture highlights width. In the darkness, contour and ambient lighting outline the design lines and new for the rear compartment are precisely controllable Matrix LED reading lights from the Rear Seat Remote Control. The range of equipment and materials is extensive, with every detail radiating quality – from the perforation in the seat upholstery to the electrically opening and closing decorative shutters on the air vents and the premium leather of the comfort head restraints

Foot massage on-demand

The rear left-hand seat on the Audi A8L is a relaxation seat which features a host of options for adjustment and massaging as well as a footrest on the backrest of the front passenger seat with a foot massager. The massager is adaptable to small, medium and large foot sizes and includes various intensity levels and heating.

Rear seat entertainment with 2 detachable Android Tablets

The Rear Seat Entertainment system comprises of two Audi tablets and the rear seat remote. Rear-seat passengers can use the touch control on the Rear seat remote to run numerous convenience and infotainment features as well as optionally make discreet phone calls. The rear seat remote with its OLED display is approximately as big as a smartphone and can be removed from where it is stored in the center armrest.