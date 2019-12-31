The New Hero HF Deluxe Is India’s First BS6-Compliant 100cc Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp has launched the first BS6 motorcycle in the entry-level, 100cc segment – the HF Deluxe BS-VI. The commencement of despatches for the HF Deluxe BS-VI comes close on the heels of the Company’s first-ever BS-VI product launch – the Splendor iSmart. Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon.

The HF Deluxe will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms in the country at Rs. 55,925/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel variant and Rs. 57,250/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel i3S variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020. The new HF Deluxe BS-VI is now powered by Programmed Fuel-Injection with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 sensors) providing 9% higher fuel-efficiency, better acceleration and easy starting in cold conditions.

The new HF Deluxe has been designed and developed completely in-house, at the company’s R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is powered by a 100cc, BS6 compliant, fuel-injected engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 Sensors) – delivering a power output of 7.94 BHP @ 8000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 8.05 NM @ 6000 RPM. The new motorcycle also features Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system). With 165mm ground clearance and 1235mm wheelbase, the bike delivers a better ride with more stability, while the High Tensile Steel Frame offers more strength, rigidity and better handling, compared to the BS4 bike. The HF Deluxe BS-VI comes with all-new graphics and colours and is available in combinations of Black with Red, Black with Purple, Black with Grey and in two new colour schemes of Techno Blue and Heavy Grey with Green.

Commenting on this new introduction, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director – Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers. We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up. Our BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward. We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks.”