The New Nissan Livina Could Be A Perfect Fit In India’s Growing MPV Space

As the name suggests, MPVs or Multi-Purpose Vehicles are designed to serve many applications and carry people from point A to point B. This money making segment has seen a range of vehicles, including the small and tiny Datsun Go+ and can be as large as the recently launched Mercedes Benz V-Class. Nissan will now offer a new car in this category, in the form of the Livina which was unveiled for the Indonesian market. This car will compete against the likes of the Suzuki Ertiga and the Honda BR-V in the South Asian country. The Livina benefits from the Nissan-Mitsubishi partnership and shares the platform and some body panels with the Xpander from Mitsubishi.

Measuring 4,510 mm in length, spanning 1,750 mm in width and standing 1,695 mm tall, the Livina carries a new front and rear bumper design differentiating it from the Mitsubishi Xpander MPV. Up front is Nissan’s signature V-motion grille which connects to the high-mounted DRL assembly. The headlights get placed in the bumper and look quite sharp. Fog lamps are placed very low in the bumper. The Livina also comes with a floating roof design, which is quite a raging trend nowadays.

On the inside is a comfortable 7 seat configuration with three rows. The rear passengers get a handy armrest and one cupholder integrated inside it. There also is a large touchscreen present in the centre console, taking care of infotainment duties and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The driver gets a colour display in the instrument console, providing a long list of information. Other features on offer are an eco indicator, reverse camera, keyless entry with push-button start and even a reach and rake adjustable steering wheel. Moreover, all variants in the Indonesian market get ABS with EBD and dual airbags as standard.

The Livina is offered with only one engine in the Indonesian market, a 1.5-litre petrol motor which pushes out 104 horses and 141 Nm of torque. The same engine is also found under the bonnet of the Xpander from Mitsubishi. This engine can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic. While there is no news if this model will make its way to India, Nissan has started a second innings in our market and the Livina could be a nice option, following the newly launched Kicks SUV.