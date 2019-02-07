Nissan launches Seat Belt Shirt In India To Raise Awareness and Usage Of Rear Seat Belts

Over one-fifth of all Indians choose to not wear rear seat belts in their cars due to discomfort, the risk of creasing or ruining their clothes. Based on this insight and with an aim to raise awareness around the usage of rear seat belts in India, Nissan India has partnered with fashion designer, Kunal Rawal, to co-create the Nissan Seat Belt Shirt. The launch of Nissan SBS – Seat Belt Shirt is a part of their #HaveYouClickedToday public service and CSR initiative. The Shirt has been created based on insights from India’s first survey ‘Rear Seat Belt Usage and Child Road Safety in India’ commissioned by Nissan India and SaveLIFE Foundation released earlier this year.

The Nissan Seat Belt Shirt is a wrinkle-resistant shirt that combines style and quality for men and women who seek to look impeccable without sacrificing comfort and safety. Available in classic white, the Nissan SBS uses a soft, breathable and lightweight cotton-polyester blend, making it the ideal choice for hot summers, or under jackets for formal occasions. The shirt sports a mnemonic of a seat belt to ensure that people remember to buckle up when in the car.

Recently, Nissan India launched #HaveYouClickedToday campaign which aims to raise awareness around the usage of rear seat belts in India. As a part of this campaign, Nissan India commissioned an 11-city survey in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation to dive deeper into road safety trends in India and understand reasons why people don’t wear seatbelts. In addition, Nissan has also partnered with School Health Annual Report Programme (SHARP) to kickstart a pan-India school outreach program to educate children for early intervention and education on road safety. The program in its first phase will cover over 2 lakh children across 240 schools in 12 cities.

Talking about this creative innovation, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, “Nissan’s Rear Seat Belt survey revealed that one out of five Indians is willing to put their lives at risk to prevent clothes from creasing or discomfort. This clearly indicated an opportunity and an intervention to drive behavioural change for all drivers and passengers. Nissan SBS is an idea that we co-created with Kunal Rawal to spark conversations and a reminder to always opt for safety while addressing your fashion sensibilities!”