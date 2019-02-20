Book the New Honda CBR650R at One of These Dealerships in India

Honda’s 2-wheeler division announced their plans to launch the new Honda CBR650R sports tourer in our market. Unveiled at the EICMA bike show last year, this bike will replace the discontinued Honda CBR650F motorcycle. To be priced under INR 8 lakh, Honda has now started to accept bookings for this bike. Customers who wish to have one of these in their garage can now walk into a Honda Wing World outlet to pay a booking amount of INR 15,000. Just like the CB300R, Honda has given the trained staff at these 22 Wing World outlets the responsibility of handling, selling and delivering this sports bike. Here is a list of these 22 dealerships, spread across India. Honda will offer 2 colour choices to its customers – Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Tamil Nadu:

Coimbatore : Suryabala Motors

: Suryabala Motors Chennai: SVM Motors

Kerala

Cochin: EVM Automobiles

Telangana

Hyderabad: JSP Automotive

Karnataka

Bangalore: Silicon Motors

Maharashtra

Mumbai: Hem Agencies

Hem Agencies Pune: Pashankar Auto Pvt. Ltd.

Pashankar Auto Pvt. Ltd. Kolhapur: Dreams Mobility LLP

Dreams Mobility LLP Nagpur: Sudarshan Motors

Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Punjab Automobiles

Punjab Automobiles Surat: Navjivan Automobiles

Navjivan Automobiles Rajkot: Punjab Automobiles

Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Krishna Auto Sales

Delhi

Delhi: Dhingra Automobiles

Rajasthan

Jaipur Advent Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.

Punjab

Jalandhar: Cargo Motors Punjab Pvt Ltd

Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Kasliwal Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Envision Motors

Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Ess Ell Motors

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: PGL Ramji Motors Pvt. Ltd.

West Bengal

Kolkata: Dugar Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Assam

Guwahati: Bimal Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: How Does the New Honda CB 300R Fare Against Its Rivals In India?

The Honda CBR650R is powered by a 4 cylinder motor with a capacity of 649cc. The engine comes with double overhead cam, liquid cooling and gets 4 valves per cylinder. This translates to a power output of 95 hp and 64 Nm. When compared with the older CBR650F, the engine develops 10 more horses and now revs till 12,000 rpm. The bikes will also offer more equipment like 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks up front, Assist/Slipper clutch, digital instrument console and traction control. Honda has also taken care of the 4-cylinder symphony with a redesigned muffler. We shall be bringing you more updates on this bike and detailed coverage of the launch event, stay tuned.