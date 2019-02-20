Book the New Honda CBR650R at One of These Dealerships in India
Honda’s 2-wheeler division announced their plans to launch the new Honda CBR650R sports tourer in our market. Unveiled at the EICMA bike show last year, this bike will replace the discontinued Honda CBR650F motorcycle. To be priced under INR 8 lakh, Honda has now started to accept bookings for this bike. Customers who wish to have one of these in their garage can now walk into a Honda Wing World outlet to pay a booking amount of INR 15,000. Just like the CB300R, Honda has given the trained staff at these 22 Wing World outlets the responsibility of handling, selling and delivering this sports bike. Here is a list of these 22 dealerships, spread across India. Honda will offer 2 colour choices to its customers – Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
Tamil Nadu:
- Coimbatore: Suryabala Motors
- Chennai: SVM Motors
Kerala
- Cochin: EVM Automobiles
Telangana
- Hyderabad: JSP Automotive
Karnataka
- Bangalore: Silicon Motors
Maharashtra
- Mumbai: Hem Agencies
- Pune: Pashankar Auto Pvt. Ltd.
- Kolhapur: Dreams Mobility LLP
- Nagpur: Sudarshan Motors
Gujarat
- Ahmedabad: Punjab Automobiles
- Surat: Navjivan Automobiles
- Rajkot: Punjab Automobiles
Chandigarh
- Chandigarh: Krishna Auto Sales
Delhi
- Delhi: Dhingra Automobiles
Rajasthan
- Jaipur Advent Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Punjab
- Jalandhar: Cargo Motors Punjab Pvt Ltd
Madhya Pradesh
- Indore: Kasliwal Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Uttar Pradesh
- Lucknow Envision Motors
Uttarakhand
- Dehradun: Ess Ell Motors
Odisha
- Bhubaneshwar: PGL Ramji Motors Pvt. Ltd.
West Bengal
- Kolkata: Dugar Automotives Pvt. Ltd.
Assam
- Guwahati: Bimal Motors Pvt. Ltd.
Also Read: How Does the New Honda CB 300R Fare Against Its Rivals In India?
The Honda CBR650R is powered by a 4 cylinder motor with a capacity of 649cc. The engine comes with double overhead cam, liquid cooling and gets 4 valves per cylinder. This translates to a power output of 95 hp and 64 Nm. When compared with the older CBR650F, the engine develops 10 more horses and now revs till 12,000 rpm. The bikes will also offer more equipment like 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks up front, Assist/Slipper clutch, digital instrument console and traction control. Honda has also taken care of the 4-cylinder symphony with a redesigned muffler. We shall be bringing you more updates on this bike and detailed coverage of the launch event, stay tuned.