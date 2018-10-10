The New Go and Go+ Get 28 New Features, Launched Today

The first models offered by the Datsun brand in India, the Go and Go+ models received an update which was launched today. The cars offer a new exterior look and are given a total of 28 new features and more than one hundred upgrades. As we reported earlier, bookings for these cars had begun a few weeks back and customers who had booked their cars will get delivery of their new car from today across all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country. The prices for the Go start at INR 3.29 Lakh and that for the Go+ start at INR 3.83 Lakh as an introductory offer.

The main highlight of the update is the inclusion of a first in segment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Connectivity. The car will also get 14-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and LED DRLs which make the car look much more sporty and modern. The front bumper has been redesigned to give it a much-updated look and adding a bit of sportiness to it. A safety package comprising dual airbags will be made available in the top trim levels while driver side airbags and ABS are offered as standard.

There are no mechanical changes made to the car and will continue to use the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 68 hp of peak power. There is only a five-speed manual transmission available with the car, there is no news about an AMT variant. The cars offer a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 4.6 metres. Out of the existing five colour options already available, the car will be offered in two new shades, Amber Orange and Sun Stone Brown. We are going to drive both the cars in Chennai where the media drive is underway so stay tuned for a detailed review very soon.