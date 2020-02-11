The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Is The Most Powerful Petrol-Powered Compact SUV

The Mahindra XUV300 with its current 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is already one of the most powerful sub-4metre compact SUVs you can buy. However, a new Sportz variant will be introduced soon which will be propelled by Mahindra’s new 1.2-litre TGDI engine, which is a part of the new Stallion range of petrol motors which were introduced at the Auto Expo 2020.

What’s so exciting about this new 1.2-litre turbocharged motor? It makes 130 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque, which is an increment of 20 PS and 30 Nm over the current petrol engine which powers the XUV300. This new motor utilises direct injection instead of multi-point fuel injection and has been paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will power the XUV300’s Sportz variant which gets a few decals on the outside along with red brake callipers for visual differentiation and a cabin with red inserts around the dashboard. Everything else is identical to how things are inside the XUV300 which is on sale right now.

The XUV300 Sportz will in all probability sit at the top of the range and ask a little more than the top-spec, petrol-powered XUV300. This all-new engine could also be shared with the Ecosport at a later date as a part of the new partnership between Ford and Mahindra. Recently, the XUV300 added itself to the list of safest cars on sale in India by scoring a 5-Star rating during the Global NCAP safety test. Based on the Internationally sold Ssangyong Tivoli, the compact SUV also scored the highest points among all 5-Star rated, made in India cars tested so far by Global NCAP. The XUV300 also became the first Indian vehicle to score a 4-Star child safety rating. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany and it has shown the lowest level of intrusion and best side-impact crashworthiness performance of any model tested so far.