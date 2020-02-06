Auto Expo 2020: The All new “Mahindra BLAZO X 49” BS-6 Variant is Here

The Mahindra Blazo X range of M&HCV trucks and tippers was launched in November 2018 and is designed to offer the best of modern design and engineering. The flagship Blazo X haulage model in the Sub 49 Ton category is the new Mahindra Blazo X 49. The maximum permissible GVW of the Mahindra Blazo X 49 is 49000kg and is offered in Cabin & Chassis vehicle configurations of 285x70x8.5 with reinforcement.

The Mahindra Blazo X 49 has a wheelbase of 6770 mm while the ground clearance stands at a commendable 250mm. The turning circle diameter for the 6600 mm wheelbase variant is 24. The Mahindra Blazo X 49 has a tiltable cabin with a sleeper berth. Suspension duties are handled by Parabolic leaf springs with shock absorber for the front while the rear gets Bell crank type suspension. It has a full air S Cam dual circuit ABS 10 bar braking system and hydraulic power assist tilt and telescopic steering system. It has a solo banjo type single reduction rear axle.

Powering the Mahindra Blazo X 49 is the company’s BSVI compliant 7.2 litre mPower FuelSmart engine which has a large heart with immense reserve capacity and a backing of 10 YEARS of CRDe expertise. This engine, in combination with the multi-mode switches, delivers uncompromising performance. Giving mileage without short changing you when you need power, pickup or pulling ability. At the same time, this engine cuts down on emissions to give you cleaner, greener running for years to come. This engine produces a maximum power output of 275bhp made at 2200rpm while the peak torque rating of 950Nm arriving in the very low rpm range of just 1100-1700rpm. The transmission duties are taken care by an Eaton ES 11109 9S 9-Speed manual gearbox mated to a 395mm diaphragm type single dry plate clutch. The top speed is limited to 80kmph and the Mahindra Blazo X 49 offers a grade ability of 22%. The fuel tank capacity is 415 liters along with a separate 50-liter tank for Ad-Blue.