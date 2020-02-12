2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Debuts At The Auto Expo

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been facelifted for 2020 and will now be available with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a manual or AMT gearbox. In addition to all the colour options available prior to this update, the Ignis will now also be offered in Turquoise Blue and Lucent Orange. The hatchback is also available with dual-tone paint options for three colours. Maruti Suzuki hasn’t announced the prices of the new Ignis, yet.

In terms of design, the fascia has been updated with a new grille and an all-new bumper which gets a prominent faux skid plate highlighted in silver and features repositioned fog lamps. The hatchback now also gets black cladding on the sides and a rear bumper, which like the front unit, gets a silver-finished skid plate and reflectors on each side. Top-spec trims also add roof rails and a rear spoiler to the feature list. Inside, everything else is identical to the previous-gen version, however, a new addition is Maruti’s Smartplay Studio for the infotainment display.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG Is India’s First BS6 Compliant CNG MPV

Powering the facelifted, 2020 Ignis is a BS6-compliant, 1.2-litre, VVT engine which cranks out 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4,200 clicks. This motor is arguably the best among all engines with similar displacement. It is rev-happy, frugal, smooth and reliable. For the Ignis, it can be paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox with as many ratios. The Ignis will be available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim for the manual gearbox variants while if you choose AMT, the entry-level Sigma trim isn’t available.

The Ignis could not attain the popularity as its other siblings since many shied away from the quirky design. However, with this facelift, Maruti Suzuki will hope that the new model will generate more interest among buyers and the Ignis will improve on its sales performance. From our experience, it is a fun-to-drive car within the city with its compact dimensions and that peppy motor only adds to the experience. Since Maruti Suzuki won’t be making any diesel-powered cars anymore, expect most of its products to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit in the coming months.