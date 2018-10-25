The Mahindra Marazzo MPV Now Comes with Apple CarPlay

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is an overall good and a value for money product. Over 10,000 bookings of the car have been taken since its launch back in September. Offered in 4 variants, from the base M2 to the top of the line M8, the Marazzo starts at a price of INR 9,99,999 and goes all the way to INR 13,90,000 for the top end model. Apart from a spacious interior, the Marazzo also offers a bunch of equipment with the MPV. The equipment includes a 7-inch touch enabled infotainment screen which offered Android Auto connectivity. Apple CarPlay was missed by the manufacturer. However, with a new update, The console now also offers an Apple CarPlay connectivity option.

Apple CarPlay offers easy access to phone calls, music & Siri Search by seamlessly connecting the user’s Apple iPhone with the infotainment system of the Marazzo. The infotainment system becomes quite useful once connected and is also able to offer features like SMS readouts and much more. According to Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “With the introduction of Apple CarPlay, the Marazzo becomes even more desirable for customers who wish to stay connected. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay bolsters Marazzo’s already-strong suite of connectivity features that include Android Auto, GPS-enabled Navigation, Mahindra’s BluesenseApp and Emergency Call function.”

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine. It develops 123 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of torque. The car comes mated with a six-speed manual transmission. The MPV misses out on both petrol and AMT options, however, Mahindra is working to bring both the options in the car by the year 2020. The car has been designed as a joint venture between Mahindra’s design centre and Pininfarina in Italy. The MPV offers an option of 7 or 8 seats and sits in a segment of its own, above the Maruti Ertiga and below the Innova Crysta.