Over 10,000 Mahindra Marazzo’s Booked This Festive Season

Mahindra’s latest offering the Marazzo is one of the best Mahindra products we have seen till date, this is a thing which many customers have also realised. Maybe that is why the MPV has already received more than 10,000 bookings since its launch in September. Another reason for such high booking numbers could be the onset of the festive season, a time where the Indian market sees the highest sales numbers. The prices of the MPV start from INR 9,99,999 or the base M2 variant and go up to INR 13,90,000 for the top of the line M8 variant.

Dealers have said that that the M6 and M8 variants have been the most popular amongst customers and the waiting periods range from two weeks to a month depending on the availability of the colours. Powering this MPV is an all-new 1.5-litre 4 cylinder diesel engine which produces 123 hp and 300 Nm of torque. There is no Automatic or petrol engine on offer as of now but Mahindra is working on both of them and will offer them by the year 2020. The car could be a turning point in Mahindra’s history and we do consider it to be the best offering from Mahindra.

Designed as a joint venture between Mahindra’s Design Centre and Pininfarina, the Marazzo is a great looker with its beautiful proportions. The front looks rather subtle and hides its bulk in a rather beautiful manner. The car offers safety equipment like ABS with EBD, dual airbags and ISOFIX child seats support as standard across all trim levels. The top end M8 variant offers 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lamps, leather upholstery, cruise control, Android auto, and a reverse camera. The cars offer an option of either 7 or 8 seats for a difference of INR 5,000.