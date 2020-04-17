The Latest Lego Technic Model Is A Ducati Panigale V4 R

Ducati and the LEGO Group today revealed their latest Technic model, the LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R. The model is the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. The Lego kit of a sleek superbike comes with 646 pieces which make up the motorcycle’s Technic core and a red exterior. The Ducati Panigale V4 R is also the first motorcycle model in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox.

The new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a reproduction of the Panigale V4 R, which identifies the maximum expression of Ducati racing bikes homologated for road use, technological excellence, and Italian design worldwide. The most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, the Panigale V4 R comes powered with a 998 cc engine that generates 221 horsepower delivered at 15,250 rpm.

The LEGO version of the Panigale V4 R features realistic steering and both front and rear disc brakes. The model also includes details that mirror its real-life counterpart including the shaped kickstand, exhaust pipe, windshield and dashboard. Inside the model, one can see the new 2-speed gearbox which activates the V4-cylinder engine, a first for any LEGO Technic motorcycle. The makers have also incorporated the original front and rear suspension, to simulate a GP ride and feel like an official Ducati rider.

Commenting on this development, Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director said,” We have all been children fond of LEGO bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the LEGO Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience. Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO Technic can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. In comparison to the actual Ducati Panigale V4 R racing superbike pictured below, it is clear that LEGO Technic designers hit the nail on the head. The model is the first set to be created after a licensing agreement was recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R comes with 646 pieces and will retail at a price of 59,99 EURO at the LEGO BRAND Retail Stores from June 1st.