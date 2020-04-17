Trending:
The Latest Lego Technic Model Is A Ducati Panigale V4 R

Ducati and the LEGO Group today revealed their latest Technic model, the LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R. The model is the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. The Lego kit of a sleek superbike comes with 646 pieces which make up the motorcycle’s Technic core and a red exterior. The Ducati Panigale V4 R is also the first motorcycle model in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox.

Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO

The new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a reproduction of the Panigale V4 R, which identifies the maximum expression of Ducati racing bikes homologated for road use, technological excellence, and Italian design worldwide. The most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, the Panigale V4 R comes powered with a 998 cc engine that generates 221 horsepower delivered at 15,250 rpm.

The LEGO version of the Panigale V4 R features realistic steering and both front and rear disc brakes. The model also includes details that mirror its real-life counterpart including the shaped kickstand, exhaust pipe, windshield and dashboard. Inside the model, one can see the new 2-speed gearbox which activates the V4-cylinder engine, a first for any LEGO Technic motorcycle. The makers have also incorporated the original front and rear suspension, to simulate a GP ride and feel like an official Ducati rider.

DU 2018 10 31 COMBO 1714 SBK

Commenting on this development, Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director said,” We have all been children fond of LEGO bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the LEGO Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience. Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO Technic can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. In comparison to the actual Ducati Panigale V4 R racing superbike pictured below, it is clear that LEGO Technic designers hit the nail on the head. The model is the first set to be created after a licensing agreement was recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R comes with 646 pieces and will retail at a price of 59,99 EURO at the LEGO BRAND Retail Stores from June 1st.

