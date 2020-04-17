Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6’s Madness Gets Slammed By A Digital Hammer

The Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 was mad when it first came out. It still is. Probably the maddest among All things Mad from Germany. But when it comes to loosening the screws of imagination and pulling off the cables, the digital world is where the tools are at. Take this rendered 6×6 for example. Where the original machine threw quite a lot of rule books out of the window, this digital render burnt those and everything else that was left. This jaw-droppingly sweet blasphemy is not recent and was posted on a London-based automotive concept and design studio’s Instagram account – Yasid Designs.

Called the ‘Mutant’ for all the right reasons, where the original could allow decent-sized mountain ranges to pass underneath, this render believes in making its wide-body kit kiss the ground. Helping it achieve that is a massive rear wing and probably air suspension which lowers the ride height.

Interestingly, where the original ran a twin-turbo V8, this imagined madness wants its motor to breathe free. The rear cargo area has been chopped to accommodate the humongous wing and a bony cage keeps those twin axles and everything at the back together. Straight pipes and massive rubber for the rear section announce this monster’s intent.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Fails Moose Test Like A Bowling Ball Hitting A Strike

In it’s saner but still outlandish stock form, only 100 units of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 were made and all were sold out in a blink. Measuring 5867 mm in length, 2111 mm in width and 2209 mm in length, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 is powered by a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 536 hp and 760 Nm of torque to all six wheels, helping the machine reach 100 kph in about six seconds until things maxed out at an electronically limited top speed of 160 kph. This six-wheeled Mercedes-Benz is equipped with not three, but five locking differentials, its 37-inch tyres are 12.5-inches wide and the ground clearance is a mammoth 460mm. Also, the 6×6 is certified to wade through 1000mm of water. Each was priced at over 370,000 GBP!