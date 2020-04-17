Triumph India To Launch The 2020 Street Triple RS On April 22nd

Many automobile launches have been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In what could become the new normal, manufacturers are now taking the virtual route to launch their products by sending out invites for their virtual releases. Triumph India too had to postpone the launch of their much-awaited 2020 Street Triple RS because of the outbreak, and this time around, they are finally going to launch the Street Triple RS on 22nd April at 11:30 AM.

The Street Triple RS will continue to get powered by Moto2 derived engine but in a different state of tune. The new tweaked engine is expected to deliver more power and torque than before and Triumph claims that the rideability has improved as well.

The Street Triple RS has received some cosmetic upgrades too, in the form of newly designed sharper headlamps. The changes don’t end here as there’s also new bodywork, new graphics and to improve the overall aerodynamics, the 2020 Street Triple RS is going to get a new flyscreen too.

One of the key highlights of the Street Triple RS has always been its 765 cc triple-cylinder engine which also does duty for Moto2 machines. In the street-legal version though, it comes with a different set of tune. The updated engine now makes 9 per cent more power but the peak power output remains the same at 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. More power in the mid-range will improve the riding experience which was already good before. Street Triple RS is critically acclaimed for its day to day practicality and now with more power in the mid-range, it gets even more desirable. The throttle response is said to be better than before too.

Triumph is particularly famous for using top of the line components while developing their motorcycles and that doesn’t seem to change with the new 2020 Street Triple RS as well. It will continue to use the top-spec M50 four-piston Monobloc front callipers so that braking is sorted. It will also come with a quick-shifter as standard while there will be riding modes on offer which can be switched on the fly. The 2020 Street Triple RS will be available in two colour schemes, namely matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. The outgoing iteration of the Street Triple RS is priced at Rs 11.13 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we can expect a hike in the price when the new model comes.