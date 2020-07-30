The Lamborghini Limited Edition Essenza SV12 Is All About Extreme Power

Automobili Lamborghini has officially taken the wraps off its most hardcore super spotscar, the Essenza SCV12 shortly after teasing it on its website. Developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the track-only exclusivity is a limited edition with only 40 units to roll off the production line.

The Essenza SCV12 is touted as a direct descendant of Miura Jota and Diablo GTR but gets fitted with the car maker’s most powerful V12 engine ever. The Essenza SCV12 seeks to be a super exclusive car but also one that would seek to offer a driving experience like no other.

Performance

The main focus, as with all Lamborghinis, is on the super-powerful 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine which is able to deliver a humongous amount of power of over 830 horses, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed automatic gearbox, positioned as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness.

The SCV12 has been designed exclusively for track use and features extensive mechanical, aerodynamic and chassis upgrades over the Aventador on which it is loosely based. The firm has previously hinted that it is plotting an entry into the new hypercar category at Le Mans in 2021 and it’s likely the SCV12 will provide the basis for its factory racer.

Design

The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without an internal roll cage. In spite of its absence, the Essenza SCV12 is the first GT car developed in accordance with FIA prototype safety rules, a testament to the carbon fiber chassis’ inherent strength. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the backpressure, improving performance and emphasizing the unique sound of the engine.

The Essenza SCV12’s massive engine grunt is helped by what Lamborghini claims as ‘aerodynamic supercharging’ at high speeds. The aerodynamics benefit from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience to ensure a level of efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200 kg at 250 km/h.

To ensure maximum agility and stability on even the most demanding tracks, kinematic solutions inspired by racing prototypes have been adopted, such as the push-rod rear suspension installed directly on the gearbox. The panorama is completed by specific slick Pirelli tires mounted on magnesium rims (19” front, 20” rear), which frame the brake discs and calipers developed by Brembo Motorsport. The naturally-aspirated V12 engine does give it massive roaring rights but its aerodynamics – inspired by racing prototypes – promises to help it slice past wind to bolt ahead.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and Chairman of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track. Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots.”

The front hood has a double air intake with a central rib, typical of the Huracán racing cars, which separates the hot air flow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the air scoop located on the roof. The front features a splitter and two lateral elements; on the sides, the flows for engine and gearbox cooling have been optimized through the use of vertical fins situated on the side sills.

New Driving Experience

Essenza SCV12 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will give them access to special programs to drive their hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated resources, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.

The facility also houses the “Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab” by Tecnobody to offer athletic training programs similar to those followed by the official Lamborghini racing drivers. The track calendar will start in 2021 with “arrive and drive” events held at numerous FIA Grade 1 homologated circuits. Assistance will be provided by the Squadra Corse technical staff with the support of Emanuele Pirro, a five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Marco Mapelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory driver.