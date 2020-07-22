The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Edition Is All About Exclusivity And Hexagons

Apart from making ultra-fast, razor-sharp cars, Lamborghini is renowned for one more thing: super-rare cars. We find the Italian marque often coming up with special limited editions of its already exclusive line-up of supercars. A few days ago, Lamborghini unveiled the Sian roadster and now, they have rolled out the limited-edition Aventador SVJ Xago which turns out to be even more exclusive than the former because only 10 units of the aforementioned supercar will be produced.

More details

If you want to own one of these rare supercars, you’ll need to take part in a specialist consultation with Lamborghini’s personalization specialist, Ad Personam. It is a studio branch of Lamborghini which deals with customization. Lamborghini launched Ad Personam in 2013 and today, roughly 50% of all Lamborghinis ordered feature personalized touches ordered via the program.

The powertrain

The name might have given it away already but for the uninitiated, it takes the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ as a base car and builds on its premise. The SVJ is also Lamborghini’s most powerful car, second only to the Sian roadster.

Like all SVJs, the car features a 759-horsepower version of the Aventador’s 6.5-litre V-12. Lamborghini claims it’ll do 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and reach 217 mph. This is one of the most appreciable things about a Lamborghini that the level of performance always manages to fall in line with the insane looks of the car. In this modern-era where naturally-aspirated engines are almost extinct, Lamborghinis are one of the last torch-bearers of the free-breathing kind.

The design

Coming to the design front now, the inspiration for the Aventador SVJ Xago is the hexagon-shaped cloud formations found at the north pole of Saturn. The hexagons, which are prevalent in Lamborghini’s design language, run up the front fenders, are pasted on the side, and then finish at the rear fenders.

The hexagon shape is also a central theme of Lamborghini design, particularly in the interior of the automaker’s cars. Lamborghini calls this theme “hexagonita,” which is where the Xago name comes from. On the Aventador SVJ Xago, there’s a fading hexagonal silver effect on the body, which is joined by blue accents on the aero elements. The blue accents continue into the cabin where a hexagonal pattern is used on many of the surfaces.

Starting this month, Lamborghini will offer Ad Personam sessions with clients around the world virtually, rather than having to head to Sant’Agata Bolognese. You’ll need to book a two-hour consultation with the specialists — which could be in your local dealer or even at home — who’ll come up with configuration suggestions to suit your wishes. The Xago will only be available to customers who use this service to specify an Aventador SVJ.

“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalized car,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future. With the support of our dealers worldwide, who also have significant personalization experience and of course, samples and materials in their own dealerships, we have the exciting opportunity in an increasingly digital age to create one-off Lamborghini models virtually.” He added.