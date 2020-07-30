BS6 Mahindra Mojo Launched At INR 1.99 Lakh; What Has Changed?

Mahindra has been constantly teasing the world with the launch of BS6 Mojo and we have to admit, they did manage to build some hype around it. In the latest turn of events, Mahindra has launched the BS6 Mojo at INR 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). In an Instagram post published by Mahindra Mojo’s official handle, the price was revealed and customers can now book the BS6 Mojo for a token amount of INR 5,000. The base price mentioned above is reportedly of the Black Pearl colour available with the Mojo.

Detailed pricing

If you want to opt for other colours, you will have to shell out a bit more moolah. The Garnet Black is priced at INR 2.06 Lakh. On the upper end of the spectrum, the Ruby Red and Red Agate is priced at INR 2.11 Lakh. As expected, it carries a slight premium over its predecessor because the BS4 iteration of the Mojo was priced at INR 1.88 Lakh.

The updated engine

Like we have mentioned before in earlier reports as well, the BS6 Mojo doesn’t sport any major changes. However, in the process of turning BS6 compliant, it seems like the motorcycle has lost some juice. The performance figures stand at 25.35 BHP @ 7300 rpm and 25.96 NM @ 6000 rpm. In its last iteration, the Mojo 300 churned out 26.6bhp @ 7,500rpm and 28Nm @ 5,500rpm from a 294.72cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring.

Other specs

The teaser video which was posted sometime back, Mahindra claimed that the BS6 Mojo will have more refinement and more efficiency. It would be interesting to see how it all shapes up in real-world performance. Apart from the drop in performance, the engine being BS6 compliant now and new colour options, there are no significant changes. The BS6 version of Mojo will continue to feature a twin-pod headlight, muscular fuel tank, single-piece saddle in dual-tone colour, split-style pillion grab rail and an engine cowl. The BS6 Mojo will also continue to make use of the semi-digital instrument cluster found on its predecessors. It comprises an analogue counter for the tachometer and a digital screen for information like speed, gear position, trip meter, etc. The only recent addition to this panel was the ABS light, included last year.

The BS6 Mojo is based on the UT300 variant of the previous iteration. For the uninitiated, to bring the costs down and to price the Mojo more aggressively, Mahindra deployed some cost-cutting measures and dropped off the dual exhausts and USD forks from the XT300 variant and rolled out the UT300 variant. It would be interesting to see how the Mojo stacks up against the rest of the competition. It will have to compete with the newly launched Bajaj Dominar 250 as well. It might displace less than the Mojo but makes more power. We can’t wait for the BS6 Mojo to lock horns with its fellow rivals and see who comes out winning.