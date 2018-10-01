Hyundai Gives The Elantra Additional Features

Hyundai India has decided to give its D-segment sedan additional features, sadly they’ll only be added to the top spec variant. The Elantra SX (O) AT trim gets additional kid such as wireless charging that was previously only available on the Creta, AutoLink connectivity for the infotainment and a sliding front armrest. Additional safety kit includes parking sensors and an emergency stop-start signal keeping things fairly simple.

However, these features don’t come free and have managed to further bump up the price for the SX (O) variant by Rs. 23,000/-. While the diesel variant now costs Rs. 19,92 lakhs ex-showroom and the petrol now costs Rs. 18.78 lakhs ex-showroom. The Elantra features a 2.0-litre petrol motor that produces 150 bhp of power @ 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of torque @ 4,000 rpm, while the 1.6-litre diesel motor produces 126 bhp of power @ 4,000 rpm and 259 Nm of torque @ 1,900 rpm. Both of these motors can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyundai’s D-segment sedan goes toe to toe with the likes of the Skoda Octavia ( Rs. 15.99 – Rs. 26.78 ex-showroom Mumbai), the Toyota Corolla Altis ( Rs. 16.27 – Rs. 19.99 ex-showroom Mumbai) and the much anticipated, upcoming Honda Civic that will be here by early next year. In comparative the Hyundai Elantra sits between Rs. 13.69 – Rs. 20.02 ex-showroom Mumbai which makes it more approachable and affordable depending on the choice of trim.