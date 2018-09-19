This Young Lady Racer Is Mumbai’s First Ninja 300 ABS Owner

The Ninja 300 got a massive price cut due to the localisation of the bike, now the tyres, panels, tyres, wheels, wiring and brakes are made and assembled in the country while the bike still uses the same chassis and engine which come through the CKD route. The bike also gets newly designed graphics and the weirdly placed and designed rear grab rail. At a price of INR 2,98,000 Lakhs, Ex-Showroom, the Ninja 300 is now the most affordable twin cylinder bike in India.

Today, Anzen Kawasaki, one of the most renowned dealerships in Mumbai, delivered Mumbai’s first Ninja 300 ABS. Painted in a beautiful Candy Plasma Blue shade, well-known bike racer Pratiksha Naidu will be the first one to enjoy this beautiful machine on the road.

The bike continues to use the same 296 cc parallel twin engine which generates 38 bhp and a turning force of 27 Nm. The bike is offered with two colour options, a Candy Plasma Blue, seen in the pictures below and a Lime Green/Ebony, a classic Kawasaki colour scheme. The bike also comes equipped with the world’s smallest ABS unit, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a race-derived assist and slipper clutch and competes against the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 R.