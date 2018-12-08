The Honda X-Blade Is Now Equipped with ABS, Priced at INR 87,776

Preparing well in advance for the new government regulation which will mandate all bikes above 125 cc capacity to have ABS, Honda has now given the X-Blade bike this option. Launched at the final leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2018, this bike is priced at INR 87,776 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The ABS variant will give the rider much more confidence to handle the bike on our roads. It comes in at a premium of INR 6,000 over the standard variant of the bike. Apart from the ABS system, the bike will also get the under cowl, front forks cover along with wheel rim stripes as standard equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The X-Blade has been exclusively designed for the young motorcycle enthusiast looking for style and performance in their daily commuting. The X-Blade now comes equipped with ABS which will enhance rider’s confidence. Sporty style is at the core of new X-Blade and appreciating the ethos of sports, Honda is also presenting the X-Blade to the most stylish player in each city leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league 2018.”

This bike uses a 162.71 cc HET engine which provides an optimum balance between performance and efficiency. Talking about numbers, the engine is good for 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm and offers a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It also gets a sporty all-digital instrument console, a gear indicator which displays the gear that you are in and even a service due reminder. This commuter is available in 5 colour options – Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen SilverMetallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic. What do you think about this bike? Would you shell out an extra 6 grand for ABS? Let us know in the comments.