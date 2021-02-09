Honda CB350 RS Could Be The New Motorcycle To Be Launched On Feb 16th

Honda Two-wheelers India has tasted retro blood in India and now it wants more. The maker had released a teaser for a new motorcycle launch on the 16th of February, 2021. What puts focus on the rear section of the upcoming motorcycle, the teaser reveals that the new bike sports twin chrome-finished shocks, a single ribbed saddle ending into a rear fender which is finished in plastic and highlighted by a CB300R-like rear taillight. The source code for the bike’s web page reveals that it could be called the Honda CB350 RS.

If it’s that, this alternative to the H’Ness CB350 will most likely get rid of the chrome-finished exhaust pipe and fenders. These will most likely be replaced by all-black units. Likewise, the chrome ring around the headlight could be darkened and so will be the fuel tank. We don’t think Honda will fit an all-new scooped out fuel tank to lend some more sportiness to the machine, but it can happen.

Going by the block pattern rear tyre which the teaser reveals, the bike could be a scrambler-styled machine which could lend itself better while riding on trails. In that case, ‘RS’ could expand into Rally Sport and then we can expect some rugged details in the styling which will suggest that the bike is okay to taste a little dirt. This new Honda will most likely be powered by the same engine which powers the H’ness and except for the minor differences in appearance, we don’t think there’ll be much to differentiate the two bikes mechanically. Maybe the front forks could offer more travel, maybe they’ll be the same as the ones on the H’ness. Expect it to carry forward the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 20.5HP of peak power and 30Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which offers slipper clutch as standard.