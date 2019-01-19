Tata Motors Becomes First OEM To Receive BS VI Certification For Its 3.8L Commercial Vehicle Engine

Tata Motors has become the first OEM in India to achieve BS VI certification for a naturally aspirated CNG engine for commercial vehicles. In the run-up to its BS6 preparations, Tata Motors has received BS6 Type Approval certificate for its 3.8L NA SGI CNG engine from ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India). This certification includes meeting the tailpipe mass emissions as well as compliance with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) norms as mandated by government regulation.

The 3.8 NA SGI CNG engine is a naturally aspirated engine and produces a maximum power of 85 Ps @ 2500 RPM with a torque of 285 Nm @ 2500 RPM. This combustion occurs at stoichiometric conditions in this engine. It comes with sequential gas injection technology, pioneered by Tata Motors in India. An exhaust after-treatment system featuring a three-way catalytic converter reduces pollutants below limits mandated by regulation. The 3.8 NA SGI CNG engine will power 4T to 9T GVW buses and trucks such as 407, 709 and 909 (existing BS4 versions), which are already very popular models in the market.

BS6 norms will come into force in India from 1st April 2020. For Tata Motors, the upgrade from BSIV to BSVI is a challenge that demands several technological advancements and for a turnaround of the infrastructure and facilities required for this development. For instance, a state of the art “Emission Test Facility” has been installed at the Power Systems Engineering Division (PSE), in ERC, Pune. This facility serves as one of the crucial milestones for BS6 implementation.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Tata Motors said, “This BS6 engine certification milestone has been achieved with intense design and development focus, by leveraging in-house capabilities and those of our technology partners. We have worked hard to build a leadership position in the market by providing our customers with economical, best-in-class natural gas vehicle products in the commercial vehicle market and this development of BS6 solution will further reinforce our market offering.”