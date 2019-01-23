Tallboy Wars 2.0: Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR Price and Specs Comparison

Maruti today unveiled the pricing of the all-new ‘big’ WagonR. Starting from INR 4.19 Lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi), the WagonR not only has gained in size but also gets a new larger engine option. It is quite obvious to compare it to its newly arrived competitor, the Hyundai Santro. These two cars have battled out in the past and the same battle will happen again, the Santro starts at INR 3,89,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Here is a comparison of a few specs of these cars. Price The Hyundai Santro is offered in a total of 5 trim levels – D-lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The WagonR comes with 3 Trim levels – LXi, VXi and VXi. The WagonR, however, gets 2 engine options a 1-litre and a 1.2-litre, the former is offered in LXi and VXi trims, the latter is offered in VXi and ZXi trims only. The base LXi variant of the WagonR costs INR 4.19 Lakh, the base price of the Santro is INR 1.9 Lakh. Moving further, the top of the line ZXi variant of the WagonR costs INR 5.22 Lakh whereas the top end Asta variant of the Santro is priced at INR 5.46 Lakh. Both cars can be equipped with an AMT gearbox and are offered in 2 trim levels across both cars. The base VXi AGS(1-litre Engine) WagonR costs INR 5.16 Lakh, the base level Magna AMT of the Santro costs INR 5.19 Lakh but the top end AMT variant, ZXi AGS of the WagonR costs INR 5.69 Lakh and that of the Sportz AMT Santro is INR 5.47 Lakh. Dimensions Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Turning Radius (m) Hyundai Santro 3,610 1,645 1,560 2,400 4.4 Maruti WagonR 3,655 1,620 1,675 2,435 4.7

Engine

Santro – 1.1-Litre Petrol Santro – 1.1-Litre CNG WagonR – 1-Litre Petrol WagonR – 1.2-Litre Petrol Maximum power 68 bhp 58 bhp 67 hp 82 hp Maximum Torque 99 Nm 84.33 Nm 90 Nm 113 Nm Efficiency (claimed) 20.3 kmpl 38.48 km/kg 22.5 kmpl 21.5 kmpl

Features

It should be noted that both the Santro and WagonR give driver safety utmost importance. Both cars use a strong structure and come equipped with safety aids like driver airbag, ABS, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert chime and ISOFIX seat anchorage points as standard. Both cars are quite similarly equipped but are outshined by each other in a few areas Both the cars get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the top end variants. While the Santro comes with 4 speakers, the WagonR only gets 2. The base D-lite variant of the Santro does not come with an air conditioner but all variants of the WagonR get one. The WagonR misses out on a height adjustable driver seat and a rear AC vent which are available in the Santro.

It is a matter of time before we see which side is winning the war, which side are you on – the new big WagonR or the all-new Santro? Let us know in the comments below.