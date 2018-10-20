Video: The KTM 790 Adventure R shows off – Watch it and you’d want one

The Austrian bike maker KTM will now offer an all-new 790 Adventure R bike, which offers the best of two worlds- great on-road performance with impressive off-road capability. This particular bike was made with customer feedback inputs, it is aimed at customers who wanted a bike they can ride hard and that allows pushing their limits personally around the bike’s limit. This adventure tourer is a very capable machine, which can be seen in the video embedded below but watch it at your own risk, you might just want to own one after you are done.

What you see in the video is a prototype bike which KTM used in Sardinia, the European adventure rally to showcase its capabilities. This middleweight enduro bike is made to push the riders limits not only the bikes limit and can take on any challenge thrown at it. Imagine having such a bike on roads like ours! It will outshine any other wheelers out there. Moreover, the bike also is quite capable on the road, the adventure does not only mean going on off-road trails and off-roading, but it also comprises driving long distances and covering as many miles as possible with the bike as your partner and that is why KTM also gave the on-road performance quite some consideration.

Also Read: Rumour Mill: KTM Duke 125 To Be Launched In India

“The 790 Adventure R if you really look at it, it was developed by our customers. We got feedback about what they wanted and they want a bike that they can ride hard, they can explore limits, they can explore their own limits, they can explore the limits of the bike and this is where the 790 Adventure R comes in” said Adriaan Sinker, KTM product manager. What do you think about the bike? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates on the bike after it comes out on sixth November at EICMA.