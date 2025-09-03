The ADAS Show 2025: India’s First ADAS Test City Sets the Stage for Safer Mobility

Quick Take
- ARAI unveils India’s first ADAS Test City at Takwe, Pune.
- ADAS Show 2025 to be held on 12th December, organized by M/s Aayera.
- Live demos of 12 advanced safety features in real-world conditions.
- A global platform for automakers, tech leaders, and startups to shape smart mobility.
A New Era for Indian Roads
India is stepping into a new chapter of road safety and smart mobility. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), with support from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has built something truly game-changing — the country’s first ADAS Test City.
Spread across 20 acres in Takwe near Pune, this facility is designed like a mini-city, complete with Indian-style roads, junctions, and traffic scenarios. Why? To give carmakers and technology developers a controlled but realistic space to test Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in conditions that mirror the unpredictability of Indian roads.
On 12th December 2025, this innovation will take center stage at the ADAS Show 2025, where industry experts, global automakers, and policymakers will gather to witness the future of safer mobility unfold.
Inside India’s First ADAS Test City
This isn’t just another testing track — it’s a pseudo city built for the future of driving.
- Designed for safe and repeatable ADAS validation under “on-road” conditions.
- Created with funding under the Capital Goods Scheme of the Government of India.
- Aims to accelerate indigenous ADAS and autonomous tech development, giving startups and established OEMs equal opportunities to innovate.
As Dr. Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI, explained, the facility is more than infrastructure: it’s a catalyst for safer, smarter, and more sustainable driving in India.
What the ADAS Show 2025 Promises
Organized by M/s Aayera, the ADAS Show has quickly become India’s go-to platform for ADAS innovation.
This year’s edition will:
- Feature live demos of cutting-edge ADAS technologies.
- Host major OEMs like Honda, BMW, MG Motors, Mahindra, Tata, and Maruti Suzuki.
- Bring in global tech leaders like Bosch, ZF, Valeo, Harman, Dassault, NXP, UNO MINDA, and more.
- Spark conversations between government officials, automakers, and startups about the roadmap for intelligent mobility.
As Syed Fareed Ahmed, Director of Aayera, put it: the ADAS Show is where manufacturers, technologists, and innovators converge to push the boundaries of automotive safety.
Live Demonstrations: Tech You Can See in Action
What makes the ADAS Show different is its hands-on approach. Instead of just hearing about features, visitors will see them in action in real-world driving setups. Some highlights include:
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSDS)
- Automatic Parking (PAS)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDWS)
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEBS)
- Adaptive Front Lights (AFLS)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Driver Monitoring System (DMS) .
- Night Vision System (NVS)
- Pedestrian Detection (PDS)
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJAS)
Each demo is designed to show how technology and safety come together to tackle the complexities of Indian roads.
Conclusion
The ADAS Show 2025 isn’t just another auto event — it’s a milestone for Indian mobility. By opening the country’s first ADAS Test City, ARAI has created a platform that will transform how vehicles are tested, validated, and brought to market.
From its 20-acre proving ground to live showcases of 12 ADAS features, the event captures every angle of smart mobility. It brings together OEMs, suppliers, startups, and government leaders under one roof to push India closer to safer and smarter roads.
As Dr. Mathai pointed out, this facility will empower both global players and homegrown innovators to build technologies tailored for Indian conditions. And with support from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, it’s also a big step toward self-reliance in automotive safety innovation.
When the doors open on 12th December 2025, Pune will become the epicenter of the conversation on road safety and intelligent driving — setting the tone for India’s next decade of mobility.