Hyundai Expands CRETA Electric Line-up with Three New Feature-Packed Variants

Quick Overview
- Hyundai introduces three new CRETA Electric variants – Excellence, Executive Tech, and Executive (O).
- Two battery pack options: 42 kWh (420 km range) and 51.4 kWh (510 km range).
- New features include Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dashcam, rear wireless charger, ADAS, and premium seating options.
- Launch underscores Hyundai’s vision of accessible, aspirational, and sustainable EV mobility in India.
Introduction
Hyundai Motor India has taken another big stride in its electric mobility journey with the expansion of the CRETA Electric line-up. By introducing three new feature-rich variants, the brand is not only offering wider choices but also addressing two of the biggest EV concerns in India—range and features.
With up to 510 km of range on the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack and a rich set of convenience, safety, and comfort features, the expanded CRETA Electric portfolio is aimed squarely at new-age, aspirational Indian customers. As the festive season begins, Hyundai is positioning its electric SUV as both a practical family car and a tech-forward lifestyle choice.
Expanding the Line-Up: More Choices for More People
Hyundai’s strategy with the new CRETA Electric trims is clear: bring advanced EV technology to a broader audience. The introduction of both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs allows customers to pick between affordability and extended range.
- 42 kWh pack: 420 km range, ideal for daily city drives.
- 51.4 kWh pack: 510 km range, addressing long-distance travel and easing range anxiety.
As Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, explains: “Each variant has been designed for evolving customer needs. With high driving range and advanced features, the CRETA Electric empowers families to take journeys that are meaningful, memorable, and sustainable.”
CRETA Electric Excellence (42 kWh): Smart, Safe, and Stylish
The Excellence variant is the most feature-loaded of the new trims, designed for those who want it all: safety, technology, and premium comfort.
Highlights include:
- Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 20 features.
- Dashcam, surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor.
- Front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers.
- 8-way electric driver’s and passenger seat adjustment, with memory and welcome functions.
- Eco-friendly leather seats and ventilated front row.
- Foldable seatback table with IT device holder and retractable cupholder—ideal for connected lifestyles.
This makes the Excellence trim a tech-forward, comfort-first option for those who see their EV as an everyday family companion.
CRETA Electric Executive Tech (42 kWh): Tech That’s Within Reach
The Executive Tech variant focuses on democratizing technology—bringing premium features to a wider customer base.
Key highlights:
- Voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof for a premium cabin feel.
- Eco-friendly leather seats and ventilated front seats.
- Rear window sunshade for passenger comfort.
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay for seamless connectivity.
This makes it a value-driven option that combines modern convenience with sustainability.
CRETA Electric Executive (O) (51.4 kWh): High Range, Premium Feel
For those who want maximum range and elevated comfort, the Executive (O) trim is the top choice.
- Powered by the 51.4 kWh battery offering 510 km range.
- Equipped with voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and upmarket seating options.
- Ideal for long-distance travelers who don’t want to compromise on luxury.
Extra Touches: Features and Colors That Add Flair
Across the new line-up, Hyundai has added features that blend technology with convenience:
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (via adapter).
- Dashcam for safety and recording journeys.
- Rear wireless charger for hassle-free device charging.
And for those who want their EV to stand out, the CRETA Electric is now available in two new colors:
- Matte Black
- Shadow Grey
These additions not only enhance the appeal but also cater to the aspirations of India’s style-conscious EV buyers.
Price and Variants Breakdown
Conclusion
The expanded Hyundai CRETA Electric isn’t just an update—it’s Hyundai’s bold step in shaping India’s EV future. With three new trims, up to 510 km range, smarter tech like Level 2 ADAS, and premium comforts such as ventilated seats, eco-leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof, it balances practicality with aspiration. Priced between ₹18–24.39 lakh, it offers something for every buyer. As COO Tarun Garg notes, the new line-up is built for modern families who want journeys that are sustainable, connected, and truly memorable.
