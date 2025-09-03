MG Windsor Sets New Record, Stays on Top of India’s EV Market

Key Takeaways
- Achieves 4,511 sales in August 2025, its highest-ever monthly figure.
- Retains the crown as India’s top-selling EV for 11 months in a row.
- Crosses 41,000 lifetime sales, backed by over 30 industry awards.
- Blends design, comfort, innovation, and affordability with its BaaS model.
Windsor’s Winning Streak
The Indian EV market is buzzing with new launches and shifting preferences, but few models have managed to capture hearts the way MG Windsor has. In August 2025, the intelligent electric crossover touched a new peak with 4,511 units sold, making it not just another good month but its biggest success yet. More importantly, it extended Windsor’s run as India’s best-selling EV for the 11th straight month, proving its consistency in a fast-changing market.
A Record-Breaking Month
MG Motor India pointed out that August wasn’t about one milestone—it was a combination of them. The Windsor achieved record numbers across:
- Wholesale shipments to dealers.
- Retail sales reaching new highs.
- Customer deliveries hitting unmatched levels.
Since its debut, Windsor has already crossed 41,000 cumulative sales, a figure that highlights both consumer trust and the model’s broad appeal. For buyers, it has become more than a car—it’s the entry point into EV living.
Recognition That Matters
Numbers tell one story, awards tell another. The MG Windsor has bagged over 30 accolades, including the prestigious iCOTY Green Car Award 2025. Such recognition has cemented its reputation as not just a commercial success but also a benchmark in technology, sustainability, and user experience.
What Sets Windsor Apart
The Windsor isn’t just winning on price—it’s winning on substance. Marketed as India’s first intelligent CUV, it draws on MG’s “AeroGlide” design language, giving it sedan-like space with SUV practicality.
Highlights include:
- 100 kW (136 PS) of power and 200 Nm torque for confident performance.
- “Aero Lounge” reclining seats (up to 135°) for unmatched comfort.
- A massive 15.6-inch touchscreen, placing tech at the center of the cabin.
This balance of power, practicality, and luxury ensures Windsor appeals to both everyday commuters and aspirational buyers.
Breaking Barriers with BaaS
Affordability remains one of Windsor’s strongest weapons. Through its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, MG has made EV ownership far more approachable. Buyers can take home the Windsor at ₹9.99 lakh plus ₹3.9 per kilometer, avoiding a heavy upfront battery cost. This innovative plan has opened the EV space to thousands of new customers who might otherwise hesitate.
Conclusion: The EV to Beat
MG Windsor’s record sales in August 2025 mark a turning point—not just for MG, but for India’s EV journey as a whole. With 11 consecutive months at the top, 41,000+ units sold, award-winning recognition, and a customer-friendly pricing model, the Windsor has cemented itself as the benchmark electric crossover in India.
It’s not just about being the best-selling EV—it’s about being the most trusted, most awarded, and most aspirational choice for Indian families stepping into the future of mobility.