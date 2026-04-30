Tata.ev and ChargeZone Launch 720 kW Highway EV Charging Hub at Khalapur on Mumbai–Pune Expressway

A new high power EV charging hub has started operations on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. It is located at the Khalapur food mall on the westbound side and is built for long distance electric travel support.
This setup is developed by ChargeZone along with Tata.ev. It is part of a larger plan to improve highway charging across major routes in India. The station is now open and already active for public use.
Charging setup and capacity
Coming to the charging system, this is one of the most powerful highway hubs in India right now.
- Total installed capacity of 720 kW
- 5 charging dispensers
- 10 charging points for multiple cars
Each dispenser comes with two charging guns. The system supports fast and flexible charging for different EV models.
- Normal charging speed up to 240 kW
- Boost mode up to 360 kW
This allows faster turnaround time, especially during highway travel hours when multiple vehicles stop at the same time.
Location and usage
The hub is placed at the Khalapur rest stop, which is already a busy travel point on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. The location is chosen to support intercity EV movement between two major cities.
- Located inside food mall area
- Easy access from expressway
- Space for multiple vehicles to charge together
The setup can handle up to 10 EVs at the same time, which helps reduce waiting during peak traffic.
Partnership and rollout
This charging station is part of a collaboration between ChargeZone and Tata.ev. It is also the 75th installation under their joint network.
- ChargeZone operates over 15,000 charging points in India
- Tata.ev Mega Charging Hub program supports highway EV growth
- Target of over 100 such hubs across major routes
The aim is to improve long distance EV driving and reduce dependency on city based charging points.
User benefits and discount
Tata EV owners get an additional benefit at this location.
- 25 percent discount on charging for Tata EV users
This makes long distance travel slightly more affordable for Tata electric vehicle customers.
Experience at the hub
The charging station is placed in a travel friendly area. Drivers can stop, charge the vehicle, and use nearby facilities at the same time.
- Food outlets available nearby
- Rest areas for travellers
- Parking for multiple vehicles
This makes the stop not just about charging but also about taking a break during long drives.