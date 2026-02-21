The 2026 Renault Duster has started arriving at dealerships across India

The Renault Duster name brings back a lot of memories for Indian car buyers. For many, it was the SUV that made rough roads easy and long drives relaxing. The new-generation 2026 Renault Duster was officially unveiled in India on January 26, 2026, marking the comeback of one of the country’s most recognisable SUVs. Since the unveiling, excitement has been steadily building, and now the SUV has started reaching showrooms ahead of its price announcement scheduled for March.
Dealers have started receiving display units ahead of the official price announcement, which is expected in March. Pre bookings are already open and interest is growing steadily. Renault is not sending cars to all dealerships simultaneously. Instead, each showroom is receiving the Duster for a few days and then it moves on to the next location. Buyers will have to check with their local dealer to know when the car will be on display.
Visually the new Duster looks very different from the old one, yet familiar at the same time. It has a strong and upright stance, square wheel arches, chunky cladding and bold front design. The clamshell bonnet, Duster lettering on the grille, LED lighting and big wheels give it a proper SUV presence. Ground clearance is 212mm and the boot has a massive 700 litres capacity with features such as an electric tailgate and panoramic sunroof adding to the appeal.
Inside, the cabin is modern and well equipped. There is a dual screen configuration with a digital driver screen and a large touchscreen. The design of the dashboard is sporty, with contrast stitching and soft touch materials. Features include ventilated seats, powered front seats, wireless charging, rear AC vents, connected car tech and built in navigation. Higher variants also get a 360 degree camera, multiple sensors and advanced driver assistance features.
Under the bonnet, buyers will have three different options for petrol
A 1.0 litre turbo petrol, 100 bhp, manual gearbox
A 1.3 litre turbo petrol producing 160 bhp manual or DCT
A powerful hybrid configuration with 160 bhp of power and electric assistance for city use
The hybrid is expected to arrive later this year, closer to the festive season, while non hybrid versions will be delivered from March.
Renault is targeting strong safety performance for this SUV and has built it on the CMF B platform with India specific modifications. With the modern tech, several powertrain options and the emotional value of the Duster name, this comeback seems well timed. For buyers looking at the mid size SUV space, the new Duster is shaping up as a serious option once again.