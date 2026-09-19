Hyundai Foundation Invests Rs 2.95 Crore For Water Facilities In 134 Schools

For a student, having clean drinking water at school can be something that is easy to take for granted. In many places, however, access to safe water is still an important need. Hyundai Motor India Foundation has now added water facilities to 134 more government schools in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.
The latest work is part of the H₂OPE initiative. The project has been carried out with an investment of Rs 2.95 crore and is expected to benefit around 26,000 students, teachers, school staff and people from nearby communities.
Water facilities added at schools
The new phase has brought several water-related facilities to the schools. These include:
- RO units: ISO-certified systems have been installed for water purification.
- Water coolers: Students and staff will have access to drinking water at school.
- Storage tanks: Six-layer tanks have been provided for storing water.
- Water testing: TDS and pH meters have been supplied to check water quality.
The work was formally handed over at Kamlatai Munghate High School in Sonapur, Gadchiroli. The ceremony was attended by Avishyant Panda, IAS, District Collector and District Magistrate of Gadchiroli, along with Rajendra M. Bhuyar, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Gadchiroli. Representatives from Hyundai Motor India and government schools were also present.
H₂OPE now covers 384 schools
The latest addition takes the H₂OPE programme to 384 government schools in Gadchiroli. Before this phase, the foundation had worked with 250 schools in the district.
The programme was started in FY2023-24. According to Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the initiative has received a total investment of Rs 8.36 crore so far and has reached more than one lakh students across the district.
The new phase alone covers around 26,000 beneficiaries. This includes children studying in the schools, teachers, other school employees and members of local communities.
|Details
|Information
|Initiative
|Hyundai H₂OPE
|Organisation
|Hyundai Motor India Foundation
|Location
|Gadchiroli, Maharashtra
|New schools covered
|134
|Total schools covered
|384
|Latest investment
|Rs 2.95 crore
|Total investment
|Rs 8.36 crore
|New beneficiaries
|Around 26,000
|Total students impacted
|More than 1 lakh
|Main facilities
|RO units, coolers, storage tanks, TDS/pH meters
Training given to school staff
Installing the equipment is only one part of the programme. Hyundai Motor India Foundation has also provided training to school staff on how to use and maintain the systems.
The schools also held hygiene awareness sessions for students. Activities such as drawing competitions were conducted as part of the programme.
This can help students understand basic water and hygiene practices along with using the new facilities.
Support for students and communities
Safe drinking water can be useful throughout the school day, especially in a district where students may spend several hours at school. The project also covers teachers, staff and people from nearby communities.
The foundation said the programme is linked with the Government of India’s Jal Jeevan Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which deals with access to clean water and sanitation.
Avishyant Panda said that safe drinking water is important for creating a healthy school environment. He also said the project can help improve water access for children and communities in the district.
Puneet Anand, AVP and Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication and Social, Hyundai Motor India, said the project is part of the company’s work with the Government of Maharashtra. He also said the latest phase has been handed over to the district administration for continued use by the schools.
A wider reach in Gadchiroli
The latest phase shows how the H₂OPE programme has expanded from its first set of schools to a much larger network. With 384 government schools now covered, the project has reached students across different parts of Gadchiroli.