Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review – Driver’s SUV?

If you’re buying a Volkswagen with an R-Line badge, you don’t start gently. You start with launch control because, why wait?
Foot on brake. ESC off. Sport mode engaged. Throttle pinned. Release the brake.
And we are gone. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line doesn’t just scoot off the line, it catapults. Before you’ve finished processing “that was fast,” you’re already past 100 kmph. And through it all? Stability feels almost absurdly confident. This big SUV feels like it’s glued to the tarmac.
Yes, it will go well over 200 km/h. On Indian roads? Probably more of a fantasy than a mission. But that’s the vibe this SUV gives — capable, composed, and genuinely fun.
Powertrain & Drive Character
Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque, paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The DSG is just “oh wow!” It shifts crisply and smoothly, whether in Sport, Comfort or Eco. Paddle shifters are quick, eager, and very satisfying if you like being in control.
- Sport mode: Crisp throttle, eager shifts, and that launch control thrill.
- Comfort mode: Balanced for highways and relaxed overtakes.
- Eco mode: Mild throttle response, not lethargic, just less enthusiastic.
For daily use, Comfort is where this SUV feels its most intelligent. Sport brings the grin factor.
Chassis, Ride & Handling
This isn’t a soft cruiser. The suspension is firm enough to be felt in the city but, on open roads it rewards you with confidence and poise. The steering is precise and suitably weighted, not artificial. Point it into a fast curve above 90 km/h and it obeys without complaint. Grip is confident. Brakes are sharp.
This big SUV handles with a surprising amount of enthusiasm. In fact, it’s one of the more engaging large SUVs you can drive.
Cabin & Usability
The cabin is premium. The 15-inch touchscreen is oriented towards the driver and looks good. Interaction is smooth, though the touch-only AC controls remain a small annoyance — physical buttons feel like a superior idea. The 360-degree camera is useful, but its resolution could be sharper — a detail you notice in this segment.
Seats are comfortable, with extendable under-thigh support and genuine massage function — not just air bladders pretending to work. Acoustic glass keeps NVH well under control even at triple digits.
The third row is best for kids, and realistically many owners will use it as extra boot space. For five occupants, it’s a comfortable and premium experience.
Safety & Tech
With nine airbags and a comprehensive suite of 21 ADAS features, Tayron R-Line feels secure. Given the Tiguan’s five-star Euro NCAP pedigree, expectations here are high and it feels reassuringly complete from a safety perspective.
Price & Segment
The Tayron R-Line is launched at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). That puts it smack into the territory of seasoned players like the Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian both seven-seat SUVs with strong fan followings.
Verdict: The Driver’s Seven-Seat With Personality
At ₹46.99 lakh, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line isn’t just another big SUV, it’s a driver’s SUV.
Yes, the Skoda Kodiaq feels more conservative and comfortable. Yes, the Jeep Meridian edges practicality slightly. But if you’re the kind of buyer who likes driving, who wants quick throttle response, crisp steering, a gearbox that feels sharp yet refined, and a sense that the car is alive under your input, the Tayron delivers that in spades.
It’s premium where it matters. Tech-loaded. Safe. Comfortable for five. And fun when you want it to be.
If your priority is engaging driving with SUV practicality, the Tayron R-Line deserves serious consideration.