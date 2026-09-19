Maruti Swift, Dzire And Baleno CNG Now Get AMT Gearbox: Prices, Mileage And Our Quick Review Videos

Following the launch of the facelifted Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has now added AMT options to the CNG versions of the Baleno, Swift and Dzire. This gives buyers a factory-fitted CNG car with an automatic transmission, which can be useful in daily traffic.
The new versions use the company’s 1.2-litre Z12-series petrol engine along with the S-CNG system and a 5-speed AMT.
Prices at a glance
The Swift has the lowest starting price of the three. The Baleno starts slightly higher, while the Dzire gets the highest claimed CNG mileage.
|Model
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Claimed Mileage
|Swift CNG AMT
|VXI
|Rs 7.92 lakh
|35.34 km/kg
|Swift CNG AMT
|VXI (O)
|Rs 8.18 lakh
|35.34 km/kg
|Swift CNG AMT
|ZXI
|Rs 8.86 lakh
|35.34 km/kg
|Baleno CNG AMT
|Delta
|Rs 8.32 lakh
|34.47 km/kg
|Baleno CNG AMT
|Zeta
|TBA
|34.47 km/kg
|Dzire CNG AMT
|VXI
|Rs 8.53 lakh
|36.47 km/kg
|Dzire CNG AMT
|ZXI
|Rs 9.54 lakh
|36.47 km/kg
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.
Three cars, one engine
The three models use the same basic powertrain setup. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the factory-fitted S-CNG system.
The petrol-only version makes 83 PS and 112 Nm, while the CNG setup produces 70 PS and 102 Nm.
- Engine: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- CNG tank: 55-litre water equivalent
- Petrol output: 83 PS
- Petrol torque: 112 Nm
- CNG output: 70 PS
- CNG torque: 102 Nm
- Gearbox: 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT
The AMT handles clutch operation and gear changes, so there is no clutch pedal for the driver to operate.
Dzire has the highest claimed mileage
Among the three cars, the Dzire CNG AMT has the highest claimed fuel efficiency.
Its figure stands at 36.47 km/kg. The Swift follows with 35.34 km/kg, while the Baleno has a claimed efficiency of 34.47 km/kg.
Actual mileage will depend on traffic, road conditions, driving style, load and other factors.
The Swift also has the lowest entry price for this new combination. Its VXI CNG AMT starts at Rs 7.92 lakh. The Baleno Delta CNG AMT costs Rs 8.32 lakh, while the Dzire VXI CNG AMT starts at Rs 8.53 lakh.
Useful for daily city driving
An AMT can make a difference during long commutes where the car is frequently stopping and moving again. With a CNG powertrain, buyers also get the option of lower running costs compared with a petrol-only car, depending on local fuel prices and usage.
This combination could also interest buyers who cover a high number of kilometres every month.
Some of the possible use cases include:
- Daily office commutes
- Frequent city driving
- High-mileage private users
- Fleet operators
- Taxi operators
- Buyers looking for an automatic without giving up CNG
The three cars are sold through different Maruti retail networks. The Swift and Dzire are sold through Arena, while the Baleno is available through Nexa.
CNG still takes up boot space
The new CNG-AMT versions offer lower running costs with the convenience of an automatic gearbox, but there is still a trade-off with boot space. The CNG tank is placed inside the luggage area, which reduces the amount of usable space compared with the petrol versions.
Maruti uses an underbody CNG tank setup on models such as the Brezza and Victoris. This layout leaves more room for luggage, but the Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG continue with the tank inside the boot.
So, buyers who regularly carry more luggage will need to keep this point in mind.
A wider choice for CNG buyers
The new variants give Maruti customers another way to choose between fuel type and transmission. Earlier, buyers of these CNG versions had to select the manual gearbox. The new AMT versions remove that limitation.