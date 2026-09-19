F4 Indian Championship Returns to Kari Motor Speedway for Round 2

The first round gave the young F4 drivers very little time to settle in. Now, just days later, they have another chance to race at the same circuit. The F4 Indian Championship will be back at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on September 19 and 20 for the second round of the Indian Racing Festival 2026.
Three races are planned across the weekend. With only one round completed in the six-round season, the points table is already starting to take shape.
Kyriakou Leads After Round 1
Aris Kyriakou has 51 points after the opening round and sits at the top of the championship. He collected three podium finishes across the three races, including a win in Race 3.
His Round 1 record was also notable for another reason. Kyriakou took pole position, won Race 3, set the fastest lap and led every lap of that race. This gave him the first Grand Slam of Indian F4 Season 5.
Luviwe Sambudla is second with 38 points. He won Race 1 and also scored points in the other two races. Aaron Mehta holds third place with 32 points after finishing on the podium in both Race 1 and Race 3.
|Position
|Driver
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Championship Points
|1
|Aris Kyriakou
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|51
|2
|Luviwe Sambudla
|1st
|8th
|4th
|38
|3
|Aaron Mehta
|3rd
|7th
|3rd
|32
More Young Drivers To Watch
The opening round also produced milestones for Aaron Mehta and Aaryan Narola.
Mehta became the youngest driver in Indian F4 history to start from the front row, finish on the podium and lead laps in a race. Narola became the second-youngest race winner in the championship after taking victory in Round 1.
Other drivers will also have their first-round experience to build on. Since the second round is being held at the same track, teams have another opportunity to work on their car setups and race plans.
Round 2 Driver Line-up
- Kolkata Royal Tigers: Aaron Mehta, Swarnav Das
- Chennai Turbo Riders: Sai Aditya, Anay Doshi
- Hyderabad Blackbirds: Bhuvan Bonu, Shravan Shanmugavel
- Speed Demons Delhi: Krishay Gutte, Ntiyiso Mabunda
- Goa Aces JA Racing: Aryan Narola, Luviwe Sambudla
- Godspeed Kochi: Mahlori Mabunda
- Ahmedabad Apex Racers: Mathias Alexander Forland
- Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru: Enzo Rujugiro, Aris Kyriakou
The championship is powered by JK Tyre and forms part of the Indian Racing Festival. The F4 series is FIA-certified and provides young drivers with experience in single-seater racing. It also gives competitors an opportunity to earn Super Licence points as they progress in motorsport.
Where To Watch F4 Indian Championship Round 2
Fans in India can watch the races on STAR Sports KHEL in Hinglish, STAR Sports 2 Kannada in Kannada and STAR Sports 2 Tamil in Tamil. The races will also be streamed on JioHotstar in English, Hinglish, Kannada and Tamil.
The STAR Sports YouTube channel will stream the races for viewers outside India.
Tickets for the Coimbatore round are available through the District app and website.