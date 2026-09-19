Mahindra Thar 3 – Door Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch

The Mahindra Thar has become synonymous with off-road driving in India. Loved by buyers and driving enthusiasts alike, the iconic SUV has held a special place in the market for years. Now, Mahindra has officially teased the updated three-door Thar ahead of its highly anticipated launch, which is expected to take place on September 22, 2026.
While the new model is not expected to undergo a major mechanical makeover, significant updates are anticipated for its exterior design, feature list, and cabin comfort.
What the teaser shows
The first teaser does not reveal the full SUV. It gives a close look at the front grille covered in mud, keeping most of the details hidden. Based on earlier test vehicles and the latest reports, the facelift could get:
- New grille design with revised detailing
- Circular projector LED headlights
- C-shaped LED daytime running lights
- Reworked front bumper
- New fog lamp design
- New alloy wheel design
- LED tail lamps inspired by the Thar Roxx
- Tweaked rear bumper
- Possible return of the soft-top version
The basic three-door shape is expected to stay familiar. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel and split rear opening are also likely to continue.
More features for the cabin
The cabin could see more changes than the exterior. Mahindra is expected to add some features already seen on its larger Thar Roxx.
A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster could be offered along with automatic climate control. A 360-degree camera is also expected, which would make parking and tight off-road sections easier.
Other possible additions include ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. Some reports have also mentioned Level-2 ADAS, but Mahindra has not confirmed this feature.
The SUV could continue with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system and power-adjustable ORVMs.
Engine options
There is no major change expected under the bonnet.
The smaller diesel is expected to continue with rear-wheel drive, while the larger engines should continue with four-wheel drive options.
Expected price
The current Thar three-door is priced from around Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelift could get a small price increase, with the expected range starting around Rs 11 lakh and going up to Rs 18 lakh.
The Force Gurkha three-door will continue to be its closest rival, while the Thar can also be compared with the Maruti Jimny and other off-road SUVs.