Ultraviolette X-47 Skyforce Enters Kolkata Police Fleet With 183 Electric Bikes

A police patrol motorcycle needs to do more than just move from one place to another. It has to carry communication equipment, work through busy roads and be ready for quick response duties. Kolkata Police has now added a new electric option to its fleet with the Ultraviolette X-47 Skyforce.
Ultraviolette has handed over 183 units of the X-47 Skyforce to the Kolkata Police. The motorcycles were formally received at the Lalbazar Police Headquarters in Kolkata. They are meant for regular policing work and are not being used only for ceremonial duties.
X-47 Skyforce Gets Police Equipment
The Skyforce is based on the X-47 crossover but has been modified for the requirements of police personnel. Its electronic system has been adapted to support several pieces of equipment used during daily duty. The motorcycle gets:
- Sirens and hooters
- Public Address system
- LED blinkers
- Microphone holders
- Walkie-talkie holders
- Special decals
- Side panniers for carrying equipment
These additions give the motorcycle a more practical role during patrols. The X-47 already has a crossover design suited to different types of roads, which can be useful for police operations across city streets and rougher surfaces.
X-47 Skyforce Specifications
The basic performance figures are carried over from the standard X-47. The Skyforce can cover up to 211 km on a single charge under the IDC test cycle and has a claimed top speed of 145 kmph.
|Specification
|X-47 Skyforce
|Range
|211 km IDC
|Top Speed
|145 kmph
|Peak Power
|36 hp
|Front Suspension
|41mm USD fork
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Wheel Travel
|170mm front and rear
|Front Brake
|320mm disc
|Rear Brake
|230mm disc
|Police Fleet
|183 units
The motorcycle uses a 41mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Both ends offer 170mm of wheel travel. Braking hardware comes from Bybre, with a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc.
Technology From The X-47
The X-47 platform itself comes with a long list of technology. It gets UV Hypersense radar-based safety features, including blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtake alert and rear-collision warning.
Other equipment includes two cameras, dual displays, three levels of traction control, nine levels of brake regeneration and dual-channel ABS.
The X-47 is based on the F77 platform, although it has received considerable changes for its crossover format. Depending on the version, the motorcycle is offered with 7.1kWh and 10.3kWh battery options. The larger battery claims up to 323km of IDC range.
Why Electric Bikes For Police Use?
For a police fleet, fuel, servicing and daily running costs are important. Ultraviolette and Kolkata Police have pointed to the lower running and maintenance costs associated with electric motorcycles as one reason for this deployment.