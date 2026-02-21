KTM offers free accessories worth Rs 12,748 and a 10 year extended warranty on 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure

Buying an adventure motorcycle is a long-term commitment. Riders typically think outside the box when it comes to the price tag. Ownership costs, accessories, reliability and peace of mind all play a role. With that thought in focus, KTM India has launched a limited time ownership benefit for two of its most popular ADV motorcycles.
The KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure are now available with free genuine accessories and a longer warranty package. This offer is valid until February 28th 2026, and is only valid for new purchases.
As part of the scheme, accessories worth Rs 12,748 are provided free of charge to the buyers. These are practical additions designed for touring and daily use and not cosmetic extras.
Included accessories are:
- A headlamp protector
- A longer lower front fender
- Rear mudflap extension
- Centre stand
- Touring seat
- Motorcycle cover
Along with the accessories, KTM is also offering an extended warranty of up to 10 years. The precise kilometre limit and warranty terms may differ, and so customers are advised to confirm the fine print with their nearest authorised dealership.
Under the skin, both motorcycles are unchanged.
The 390 Adventure carries on with its 399cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 46 bhp and 39 Nm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.
The 250 Adventure features a 249cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm, also paired with a six-speed gearbox and a quickshifter support.
There are no mechanical updates as part of this offer. What buyers get is added value at the time of purchase and reduced spending later.
For riders planning long trips or extended ownership, this limited period scheme makes both KTM adventure bikes easier to live with and more reassuring to own.