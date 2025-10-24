Delhi-based Impact Guru Foundation Wins 1st Runner-up at Bridgestone India Mobility Social Impact Awards 2025

Overview
- Recognized in the ‘Empowerment of Vulnerable Communities’ category
- Initiatives Empower Her and Mission I-M-Possible impacted over 81 lakh lives
- Bridgestone India celebrates organizations leveraging mobility for social good
- Winners shared Rs 40 Lakh in prize money
Introduction
Bridgestone India’s 5th Mobility Social Impact Awards 2025 in Pune celebrated organizations using mobility for social good. Delhi’s Impact Guru Foundation (IGF-India) won First Runner-up in ‘Empowerment of Vulnerable Communities’ for initiatives like Empower Her and Mission I-M-Possible, showcasing how innovation and mobility can drive real change.
Impact Guru Foundation’s Achievement
The Foundation’s recognition comes for its exceptional work across healthcare, education, skilling, and environmental sustainability. Key highlights include:
- Empower Her program focusing on women empowerment and skill-building
- Mission I-M-Possible initiative providing inclusive opportunities to underserved communities
- Rise Up program supporting access to healthcare and education
- Over 81 lakh lives impacted and ₹268 crore disbursed in aid nationwide
Through these programs, IGF-India has shown how mobility is more than transportation—it’s a tool for equality, empowerment, and sustainable development.
Awards Ceremony Highlights
The awards ceremony brought together dignitaries from industry, academia, and government. Dr. Girish Kulkarni, founder of Snehalaya, presented the awards. Key insights include:
- Association of People with Disability (APD), Bengaluru won the top prize for Rehab on Wheels
- Jharkhand Vikas Parishad (JVP) received Jury Commendation for community-led initiatives in 160+ villages
- ALERT Chennai won top recognition under Road Safety Innovation and Excellence for training 4.5 lakh citizens
- SAFE India, Bhubaneshwar named 1st Runner-up for its #ZoneZero and RSDAS Driver Training programs
Bridgestone India’s Statement
Mr. Hiroshi Yoshizane, Group President, Bridgestone Asia Pacific and Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, “Through the Mobility Social Impact Awards, we celebrate change makers redefining mobility for a better tomorrow. Impact Guru Foundation exemplifies how innovation and compassion create lasting social impact.”
Sundeep Talwar, CEO of IGF-India, added, “This recognition reinforces our mission to build resilient communities through inclusive development. Mobility is about enabling access, equality, and empowerment for all.”
Conclusion
Now in its fifth year, the Mobility Social Impact Awards continue to spotlight organizations driving real social change through mobility. By recognizing the Impact Guru Foundation, Bridgestone India reaffirms its dedication to building safer, more inclusive, and empowered communities. Efforts like these remind us that mobility isn’t just about movement—it’s about creating opportunities, inspiring change, and driving a fairer, brighter future for everyone.