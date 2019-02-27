The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Is Here, Gets Additional Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki‘s premium offering, sold through exclusive Nexa outlets only, the Ignis has been refreshed for the year 2019. While the exterior design only gets attractive looking roof rails, Maruti has taken up the safety factor up a few notches by introducing a Reverse Parking Assist System, Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alert System. The roof rails would be offered only with the higher end Zeta and Alpha variants but the safety aids will be offered as standard across all trim levels. Apart from these additional features, the Ignis was already being offered with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX – child seat restraint system as standard fitments.

Launching the new 2019 Ignis, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Today, Ignis has changed the way customers look at the premium compact segment. Ignis has established itself as a complete package for those who seek the unconventional. Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants. To enhance the design of Ignis and give it a strong road presence, new roof rails are offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. We are confident that the updated version of Ignis will be even more attractive for the premium urban car user.”

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Ignis currently does not offer any diesel engine. This petrol motor generates a healthy 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum twist at 4,200 rpm. As standard, a 5-speed manual gearbox is offered but customers can also opt for the optional 5-speed AMT gearbox, which Maruti calls AGS.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Launch Automated Red Light & Speed Violation Detection System

Offered with as many as 6 colour options – NEXA Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Peral Arctic White, Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red, the Ignis will also offer dual tone paints like – Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black and Uptown Red with Midnight Black. The updated prices with the variant break down are listed below, do bear in mind that these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.