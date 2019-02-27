New Skoda Kamiq Revealed In Pictures Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

What could easily fit and fit to tempt in the same space as the likes of the Creta in India, the Skoda Kamiq City SUV has been revealed in pictures ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The third SUV in Skoda’s portfolio after the Kodiaq and the Karoq, the name Kamiq originates from the language of the Inuit people who live in northern Canada and Greenland: it means something that fits perfectly.

Sitting in the growing city SUV or premium compact SUV segment as it’s known in India, the Skoda Kamiq combines the advantages sports utility vehicle – such as higher ground clearance and an elevated seat position – with the agility of a compact car. With a good-looking design, state-of-the-art assistance and infotainment systems, a generous amount of space and numerous Clever features, the new Kamiq should be able to fulfil the needs of both family- and lifestyle-oriented customers in a market like India too.

The Kamiq features visual highlights such as split headlights featuring the daytime running lights above the main headlights, a’la the Harrier. It is based on the MQB platform and with a length of 4,241 mm, offers a generous amount of space on the inside. It has been fitted with modern assistance systems, environmentally friendly and efficient drivetrains, the latest infotainment system and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. Since this is being projected as a city SUV, apart from a car’s off-road appearance, a high level of efficiency is especially important in this segment and the Kamiq is therefore exclusively available with front-wheel drive.

Talking about their new product, Skoda Auto CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, “By introducing the Skoda Kamiq, we are completing our successful European SUV portfolio at the lower end. As our first city SUV, the Skoda Kamiq will captivate new customer groups for the Skoda brand and it is, therefore, an important component of our model campaign. The Skoda Kamiq offers an attractive overall package and combines SUV‑typical characteristics such as the elevated seat position and a good view of the road with agile handling, an emotive design, a high level of safety and state-of-the-art connectivity. Furthermore, its generous amount of space and many Simply Clever features make it a real Skoda.”