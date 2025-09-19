Texas Instruments Brings Smarter, Greener Semiconductor Tech to electronica India 2025

At a Glance
- New, cost-friendly C2000™ MCUs for smarter appliances and tools.
- Live demos: quieter HVAC fans and high-speed vacuum motor control at 150,000 rpm.
- EV focus: 750W light EV charger, compact 11kW charging system, and advanced BMS.
- Connected tech: voice-activated MCUs and ultra-compact 65W GaN adapters.
Introduction
Texas Instruments (TI) is proving that even the smallest chips can drive major change at electronica India 2025. At its showcase in Bengaluru’s Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, TI is spotlighting how its semiconductors are shaping the future of energy infrastructure, electric mobility, and connected appliances — all with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.
Smarter Appliances with New Real-Time MCUs
TI unveiled the F28E120SC and F28E120SB microcontrollers, the most cost-effective additions yet to its C2000 portfolio. These MCUs are designed to help engineers deliver performance, precision, and energy savings in everyday devices.
- Demo 1 – HVAC Fans: Visitors saw a high-voltage three-phase fan running quieter and more efficiently thanks to harmonic distortion reduction.
- Demo 2 – Vacuum Cleaners: The F28E120SC controlled a vacuum motor with sensorless field-oriented control (FOC), enabling smooth, stable startup and efficient performance at up to 150,000 rpm.
For consumers, this means quieter, longer-lasting, and more efficient household appliances.
Powering India’s Electric Mobility Push
EV adoption is rising fast in India, and TI used electronica India to showcase semiconductor solutions designed for electric two- and three-wheelers as well as compact charging systems.
- 750W Light EV Charger: Powered by TI’s UCC25661-Q1 LLC controller, this charger is ideal for e-bikes and scooters. Its patented input power proportional control (IPPC) ensures stable charging, even for nearly drained batteries.
- 11kW EV Charging System: With just a single F29x C2000 MCU, this system combines high and low-voltage conversion into one stage, delivering 97.6% efficiency and packing 5.5kW per liter. Faster charging in smaller, more affordable units could make EV ownership easier for millions.
- High-Voltage BMS: TI’s complete hardware and software battery management system improves reliability and safety while speeding up product development for manufacturers.
Smarter and Smaller Connected Devices
Beyond mobility, TI is showing how its semiconductors can make the IoT ecosystem more intelligent and compact.
- Wake Word Detection: Using the CC3551 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® LE 5.4 MCU with Sensory’s TrueHandsfree™ library, devices can now respond to natural voice commands for hands-free control.
- 65W GaN Charger: A dual-port adapter powered by TI’s integrated GaN technology packs 65W into a tiny form factor, achieving 2.3W per cubic inch. It’s smaller and lighter than traditional chargers but just as powerful.
A Vision for Sustainable Technology
“Our latest semiconductor innovations are enabling energy-efficient, smart and secure solutions that are essential for building a more sustainable future,” said Santhosh Kumar, President & MD, TI India. He added that TI’s wide analog and embedded portfolio, combined with its deep system expertise, empowers customers to design intelligent systems that accelerate energy savings at scale.
Conclusion
From quieter fans and powerful vacuum cleaners to next-gen EV chargers and compact GaN adapters, Texas Instruments’ showcase at electronica India 2025 made one thing clear: semiconductors are the invisible engine behind a smarter, greener tomorrow. By combining performance, affordability, and sustainability, TI is not just advancing technology—it’s helping industries and consumers alike embrace a more efficient and connected future.