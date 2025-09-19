Oben Electric to Launch 10 New Showrooms Across Maharashtra

Overview
- 10 new showrooms and service centers coming this financial year
- Existing presence with 5 showrooms, including 4 in Pune
- Expansion driven by strong demand for the Rorr EZ Sigma
- Nationwide footprint to grow to 150+ showrooms by year-end
Introduction
Oben Electric, a homegrown electric motorcycle maker, is set to open 10 new showrooms and service centers across Maharashtra. The move follows high demand for the Rorr EZ Sigma, which has become a popular choice for city commuters. Pune already hosts four showrooms—Wakad, Shivajinagar, Dhankawadi, and Chinchwad—showing strong adoption of electric mobility in the city.
Expanding Access Across the State
In Pune, Oben Electric showrooms are located in Wakad, Shivajinagar, Dhankawadi, and Chinchwad, serving a growing base of riders interested in electric mobility. The Jalna Road showroom in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar strengthens its reach outside Pune.
Harshvardhan Deshmukh, Vice President – Sales & Network Development, said, “With Maharashtra leading the adoption of electric mobility, our expansion will make our motorcycles more accessible and reinforce trust in our technology and service network.”
Rorr EZ Sigma – Features & Performance
The Rorr EZ Sigma starts at ₹1.29 lakh and comes in 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants. It offers up to 175 km range, 95 km/h top speed, and three ride modes: Eco, City, and Havoc. Its patented LFP battery provides better heat resistance and double the lifecycle compared to conventional batteries.
Other highlights include reverse mode, a 5-inch TFT display with navigation and alerts, an ergonomic seat, and a new Electric Red color. Customers can book the bike for ₹2,999, with availability also on Amazon.
Festive Offers & Customer Support
For the festive season, Oben Electric is offering ₹20,000 price benefit, up to ₹10,000 cashback, a gold coin with every purchase, and a chance to win an iPhone.
The company emphasizes a customer-first approach, with 24/7 support and 90% service resolution within 72 hours. Each showroom features an Oben Care service center staffed with certified technicians for batteries, motors, and vehicle control units.
Scaling Nationwide
Oben Electric already has 50+ showrooms across India and aims to expand to 150+ showrooms and service centers by the end of the financial year, strengthening its position in the electric commuter motorcycle segment.
Conclusion
Oben Electric’s expansion, advanced technology, and customer-focused offers are making electric motorcycles more accessible and attractive across Maharashtra. With reliable service and festive incentives, riders now have a compelling reason to switch to eco-friendly, stylish, and performance-packed electric bikes.