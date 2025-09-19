Kia Strengthens KPKB Partnership: Syros and Carens Clavis Now Available for Police and Paramilitary Personnel

Key Takeaways
- Syros SUV and Carens Clavis MPV added to KPKB network.
- Full Kia ICE lineup now available at special prices.
- Access via 119 master canteens, 1,871 subsidiary canteens, and 362 dealerships.
- Benefits over 35 lakh police and paramilitary personnel and families.
Introduction
Kia India has taken another step in supporting the country’s security forces. The company has announced that its newly launched Syros SUV and Carens Clavis MPV are now available through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) network. With this, Kia’s entire internal combustion engine (ICE) product lineup can now be accessed at exclusive prices by police and paramilitary personnel, both serving and retired, along with their families.
This move reflects Kia’s growing focus on accessibility, affordability, and welfare for those who dedicate their lives to the nation’s safety.
Making Kia Vehicles More Accessible
The KPKB network, established in 2006 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a welfare initiative that serves the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which include the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. It also extends benefits to other organizations like the IB, BPRD, and NCRB.
Through this tie-up, Kia’s vehicles will now be available across:
- 119 master canteens and 1,871 subsidiary canteens nationwide.
- A beneficiary base of over 35 lakh personnel and their families.
This ensures that a large number of households connected to the forces can enjoy Kia’s modern range of vehicles at a fair price.
Dealership and Service Support
To make ownership simple and worry-free, Kia has roped in 362 dealerships under this program. Buyers will be able to choose from 92 different trims across Kia’s portfolio, covering a wide variety of preferences and budgets.
Beyond just sales, this network also ensures seamless after-sales service and support, so customers enjoy peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.
What Kia Offers the Forces
Kia has quickly earned a strong position in India by combining bold designs, innovative features, and everyday practicality. Under this initiative, families of police and paramilitary personnel gain access to vehicles that bring:
- Modern connected technology, including OTA updates.
- Safety and reliability designed for Indian driving conditions.
- Comfort and convenience suited for both city drives and long-distance travel.
- Stylish yet practical designs across SUVs and MPVs.
Kia’s Commitment
Commenting on the initiative, Atul Sood, Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said
“We are truly honored to strengthen our partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and extend Kia’s complete ICE product line-up to the courageous police and paramilitary personnel, as well as their families. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions to those who protect and serve the nation.”
This collaboration is not only about cars but also about showing respect and gratitude to security personnel and their families.
Conclusion
By adding the Syros and Carens Clavis to the KPKB network, Kia has made its entire ICE lineup accessible to over 35 lakh police and paramilitary families. Backed by a strong dealership and service network, this initiative brings modern, safe, and stylish vehicles at fair prices—while also highlighting Kia’s commitment to those who protect and serve the nation.