Test Driver Crashes Pagani Huayra Prototype Into A Tree In Germany

Recently, a woman in China crashed a brand new, rental Ferrari 458 after going too hard on the accelerator. Something similar, and equally heart-wrenching, has happened in Germany. However, instead of a rental, the vehicle that crashed was a multi-million dollar prototype and it was bring driven by the car maker’s experienced test driver.

A Pagani Huayra test mule crashed into a tree on June 22, 2018 near Affalterbach after the hypercar’s 37-year-old driver test driver went little too hard on the accelerator, German publication Stuttgarter-Zeitung reported. Local authorities published a photograph of the crashed hypercar prototype on Twitter. The photograph doesn’t reveal the extent of the damage that the hypercar has suffered but it seems to be pretty bad and the repairs could cost thousands of dollars.

Motoring portal Carscoops points to an interesting bit that the Italian hypercar was being tested in Germany instead of Italy, and the crash happened near AMG’s base in Affalterbach which hints that the vehicle could have been testing new powertrain. Previously, Pagani had confirmed that the Huayra’s successor will continue to use a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine sourced from AMG.

The Huayra test mule was equipped with the desirable Tempesta aerodynamic package which gives it an aggressive rear diffuser.