Termignoni Develops Racing Exhaust For Royal Enfield Himalayan

Experts of high-performance exhaust systems for motorcycle and scooter, Termignoni has announced a racing silencer, dedicated to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 2018. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the only product from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer to get dedicated Termignoni exhaust system.

The new exhaust is made from Stainless Steel and featured a black rear cap. The silencer is equipped with the historical metallic logo on the conical sleeve. The Termignoni racing exhaust helps the tourer shed as much as two kilograms while giving a marginal performance boost to the motorcycle. In terms of performance it offers an increase of power ( + 0,8 Hp at 3.500 rpm) and torque (+ 1,65 Nm at 3.500 rpm).

Thus, as suggested by the performance chart posted by Termignoni, the racing exhaust equipped Royal Enfield Himalayan makes 24.1 hp of power (vs 23.5 hp) @ 6,200 rpm and 31.8 Nm of torque (vs 30.8 Nm) @ 4,200 rpm.

The exhaust kit includes:

Silencer

Washer 8×24

Aluminium spacer

Washer silent block

Spacer silent block

Self-locking nut M8

Screw M8x30

Metal clamp

